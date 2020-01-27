England Women without Marlie Packer for the Six Nations 2020 campaign | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML984288e3187e1c8f41142409eaf95dd911% %MINIFYHTML984288e3187e1c8f41142409eaf95dd912%

Watch the Red Roses start their Six Nations campaign against France, Sunday at 12.30 live on Sky One and Sky Sports Mix





%MINIFYHTML984288e3187e1c8f41142409eaf95dd913% %MINIFYHTML984288e3187e1c8f41142409eaf95dd914% Marlie Packer will miss the England 2020 campaign

England's female head coach Simon Middleton has named her team of 32 players for the Six Women's Nations of 2020, but she won't have the experienced flanker Marlie Packer.

Packer suffered an ankle injury that required surgery in the last Saracens Women & # 39; s Tyrrells Premier 15s game and the tournament will be lost.

The last row, Harriet Millar-Mills, who has impressed the Wasps FC Ladies in the 2019/20 season after a 22-month layoff for injuries, is back in the mix and could represent his country for the first time since the Cup Rugby World Cup 2017 final.

England coach Simon Middleton and captain Sarah Hunter pose with the Six Nations Trophy

Rowena Burnfield of Richmond FC also returns while Vickii Cornborough of Harlequins Women's & # 39; s is back on the team after losing to the Quilter internationals by injury. Both are online to win their 50 caps.

Millie Wood is selected from Gloucester-Hartpury for women, along with the unlimited young women from Loughborough Lightning, Amelia Harper and Morwenna Talling.

Flanker Harper has nine games for England U-20 and Talling, 17, made his debut in Tyrrells Premier 15 for Lightning against Saracens in October and has been part of the England Talent Development Group.

Vickii Cornborough in action by Harlequins Ladies

Absent long-term Cath O & # 39; Donnell and Lagi Tuima are discarded while continuing their rehabilitation.

"We have named a team that certainly reflects not only the immense experience in the English women's game, but also some of the outstanding young talents we now see emerging from the Tyrrells Premier 15," said Middleton.

"It's great to see Harriet Millar-Mills in the fold. Before his injuries, he probably played the best rugby of his life. He is a great athlete, as well as a high quality player, and will add real value and quality to this. .

Harriet Millar-Mills is back in the mix for England

"Row Burnfield has returned. We always know that we are going to get a 100 percent commitment to Row, she is a fierce competitor, a physical player in the entire field with a lot of energy that we will need in a worn out competition like the Six Nations.

"Amelia Harper is a seven-year-old extrovert. She's fast across the ground and without fear of contact, that's exactly what you need from that position. We're really excited to see her play."

"Morwenna Talling has gone through the Talent Development Group and has broken into the Tyrrells Premier 15 scene this season. The impact that Morwenna has had on the Tyrrells league this season is remarkable and that is why they have called her at equipment,quot;.

France women vs England women Live

"The absence of Cath O & # 39; Donnell and Marlie Packer means that there is a potential deficit in our workload that needs to be filled, Morwenna seems to me to be one of the players who can fill that void. His rate of work in attack and defense and the quality of her Participations in the Tyrells this season have been insurmountable and that is why she deserves her call. "

Six Nations Squadron of England

Forward: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Shaunagh Brown, Rowena Burnfield, Bryony Cleall, Poppy Cleall, Amy Cockayne, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Vicky Fleetwood, Amelia Harper, Sarah Hunter, Heather Kerr, Harriet Millar-Mills, Abbie Scott, Morwenna Talling.

Backups: Jess Breach, Katy Daly-McLean, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Natasha Hunt, Claudia Macdonald, Sarah McKenna, Amber Reed, Leanne Riley, Emily Scarratt, Emily Scott, Kelly Smith, Lydia Thompson, Millie Wood.