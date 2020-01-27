England under 19 vs Nigeria under 19 – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTML71bac38c181576b9fdd18d5a3a76791911% %MINIFYHTML71bac38c181576b9fdd18d5a3a76791912%

England advanced to the semifinals of the U19 World Cup after overwhelming Japan for nine wickets.

George Balderson's team was eliminated from the main competition in South Africa after suffering consecutive defeats against the West Indies and Australia and not progressing from their group.

However, they could still win the secondary cutlery and face Scotland or the United Arab Emirates in the semifinals after beating Japan in Potchefstroom on Monday.

England swept through Japan by 93 in 38.4 overs, with the Asian side losing its last eight wickets for 15 races once Shu Noguchi (20) was fired.

Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo (24) and Marcus Thurgate (11) were the only players to double figure with Scott Currie (3-15) and Hamidullah Qadri (3-17) sharing six wickets for England.

England starter Dan Mousley hit 57 of 36 balls, including seven four and two six, while his team went home in 11.3 overs for the loss of only Sam Young (16).

The main competition will resume on Tuesday with the first semifinal when the defending champions of India face Australia in a repeat of the 2018 final, a game that you can watch live in Sky Sports Mix from 7.45am and also through the red button in Sky Sports Cricket.