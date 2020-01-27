England has stubborn South Africa two down at lunch on day four | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML61f267c952b00664c0395d6df4809e7a11% %MINIFYHTML61f267c952b00664c0395d6df4809e7a12%





%MINIFYHTML61f267c952b00664c0395d6df4809e7a13% %MINIFYHTML61f267c952b00664c0395d6df4809e7a14% Ben Stokes celebrates his wicket just before lunch so that South Africa falls two

Ben Stokes bounced Dean Elgar at lunchtime to beat England his second wicket against a stubborn South African batting effort, as the hosts seek to pursue a record 466 in the fourth round.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY AND CLIPS AT PLAY

Elgar (24) and Rassie van der Dussen (39th) had won fifty for the second wicket, with England bowlers forced to work hard on a fairly insensitive pitch and in the heat of Johannesburg.

But Stokes (1-8) fired Elgar in the penultimate before the interval, sending a fast goalie that Elgar could only throw halfway, half close to the bowler.

Previously, Pieter Malan (24) and Elgar had overcome the threat of the new ball with a vigilant first hour of batting, only for Malan to beat Chris Woakes to Stokes in the second slip with the first ball after the break of the drinks.

Woakes (1-12) thought he had a second strike in the final, with Van der Dussen distributing lbw for a duck, but the decision was overturned in the review, and it was shown that he was bouncing too high.

Watch the continuation of coverage from the fourth day of the fourth Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.