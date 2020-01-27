England breaks South Africa's stubborn resistance when Rassie van der Dussen falls by 98 | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLea520c96570a3b1af19941616aa14b5711% %MINIFYHTMLea520c96570a3b1af19941616aa14b5712%





Mark Wood celebrates the key wicket of Rassie van der Dussen before tea

Two wickets shortly before tea, including Rassie van der Dussen by 98, boosted England's momentum for victory in the fourth round after a certain South African batting effort stopped them on day four in Johannesburg.

England was left without a goal for much of the afternoon session, with Van der Dussen approaching a first ton test while sharing a 92-run stand for the third gate with Faf du Plessis (35).

But Du Plessis first set off for Ben Stokes with golden arms (2-28), cutting one that remained low on his stumps, as England finally began to find a variable rebound from the surface of the fourth day, and then Van der Dussen hit a full Mark Wood ball (1-34) directly at short coverage while looking at the limit to get a deserved first hundred.

Previously, Pieter Malan (22) and Dean Elgar (24) had seen the threat of the new ball with a vigilant first hour of batting, only for Malan to beat Chris Woakes to Stokes in the second slip with the first ball after the break of drinks. .

Woakes (1-26) thought he had a second strike in the final, with Van der Dussen distributing lbw for a duck, but the decision was overturned in the review, and it was shown that he was bouncing too high.

England also hit late in the morning session when Stokes bounced Elgar in the lunch break: the batter half-throwing, half fencing the ball towards the bowler.

Watch the continuation of coverage from the fourth day of the fourth Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.