Emre Can: Juventus midfielder will join Borussia Dortmund | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML21ad637603f70f9d6010e5d3e1fd0cdd11% %MINIFYHTML21ad637603f70f9d6010e5d3e1fd0cdd12%

The transfer of the former Liverpool midfielder from Turin to Signal Iduna Park is imminent





%MINIFYHTML21ad637603f70f9d6010e5d3e1fd0cdd13% %MINIFYHTML21ad637603f70f9d6010e5d3e1fd0cdd14% Emre Can's move next to Lucien Favre is imminent, according to Sky in Germany.

Emre Can is close to completing a Juventus move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky in germany.

Negotiations between the clubs resumed on Monday after they stopped momentarily on Sunday due to Juventus' game against Napoli.

The 26-year-old arrived in Italy on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2018 and has four goals in 45 appearances for the current Italian champions.

Can has another two and a half years left in his contract with Juventus

Can, who is under contract at Allianz Stadium until June 2022, has appeared in eight of the 21 Juventus league games this season.

The international of Germany missed the defeat of Juventus in Serie A 2-1 on Sunday against Naples due to illness.

Lorenzo Insigne and Piotr Zielinski scored for the home team, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored a consolation goal at 90 minutes for Serie A leaders.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United next summer with Juventus interested in ensuring a return to Serie A for the international of France, according to Sky in germany.

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala admitted that he was close to leaving the club last summer in the interest of Manchester United and Tottenham.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Talk transfer Then continue at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.