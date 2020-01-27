Emily Blunt sends a musical apology to Chris Martin in response to a joke

%MINIFYHTMLdc50568c81c0cdfd0f74fa9a963a8b4b11% %MINIFYHTMLdc50568c81c0cdfd0f74fa9a963a8b4b12%

WENN / Kento Nara / Instar

During an appearance on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Jungle Cruise & # 39; Remember what really happened after receiving the speech from the Coldplay leader for the musical & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Emily Blunt I forgot to answer Coldplay star Chris Martin after he threw it "A peaceful place"Musical as a joke.

The "Yellow" singer was afraid of having offended the actress and her husband. John Krasinski, the writer and director of the thriller, when he received no comments on his peculiar idea, and made himself public with his concerns earlier this year (2020).

Since then, Krasinski has been contacted through Instagram, insisting that his wife never mentioned his note, and now Blunt is trying to make amends.

%MINIFYHTMLdc50568c81c0cdfd0f74fa9a963a8b4b13% %MINIFYHTMLdc50568c81c0cdfd0f74fa9a963a8b4b14%

It appears in "The Ellen DeGeneres show"On Monday, January 27, she said:" He sent us this very sweet and funny video of him imitating the Quiet Place musical. I saw him at 11 at night with John; We are about to go to bed. I remember saying, & # 39; Oh, that's very sweet. That is so funny. I will write again in the morning & # 39 ;. I forgot to write again in the morning. "

"A day goes by, then a week, then a month later, I think: & # 39; Oh my God, I didn't write to Chris Martin …! that I erased Chris Martin from my life … and now I deeply regret it because now I have to face the fact that it was painful. "

<br />

To make her television apology as terrible as possible, Emily sang it during her appearance in Ellen, saying: "It's kind of a way I apologize. Chris, I love you. I've always done it, always will. I'm so sorry. " And this is a massive sacrifice because I literally hate singing in front of people. "

<br />

Meanwhile, Blunt and Krasinski are preparing to launch the sequel "A Quiet Place" in March.