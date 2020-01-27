Emiliano Sala: Nantes pays tribute to the strike on the anniversary of death | Soccer news

















1:02



The former club of Emiliano Sala, Nantes, paid tribute to the striker

The former club of Emiliano Sala, Nantes, paid tribute to the striker

Nantes marked the 12th anniversary of the death of former player Emiliano Sala with a tribute to the striker before his Ligue 1 match with Bordeaux.

Sala had just signed with Cardiff de Nantes before he died in a plane crash in January 2018.

The French side carried a unique kit from & # 39; Argentina & # 39; blue and white in commemoration of Sala, along with exhibiting typhoons on the ground.

Nantes was carrying an Argentine-themed kit on the anniversary of his death.

All the benefits of the kit sales will go to the first two clubs of Sala, San Martín de Progreso and Proyecto Crecer.

Before the game, Nantes tweeted: "A typhus in his own memory. Forever in the hearts of the people of Nantes.

"Thanks to the yellow and green people for this sublime tribute."

Nantes lost the game 1-0 after Bordeaux scored a late winner through Jimmy Briand.