Dwayne Johnson feels he has a "new relationship" with his late father

Opening mourning the loss of his father Rocky Johnson, the star of & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; He says he feels & # 39; grateful and emotionally moved & # 39; after the death of his father.

Up News Info –

Dwayne "The rock"Johnson could have lost his father to a sudden heart attack, but he felt he had a" new relationship "with him."Jumanji: the next level"The star came to the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of Oprah Winfrey& # 39; s 2020 Vision Tour, and talked about the death of Rocky Johnson.

Sitting with the media mogul, the 47-year-old fighter who became an actor was sincere about how he dealt with his father's death. "The day he died, that night I went to bed, I felt very grateful and moved," he recalled. "Because I realized, & # 39; oh wow, I have a new relationship with you. Clean board. No regrets. No pain. No complications. Just you and me." "

The "Fast and furious gifts: Hobbs and Shaw"The actor continued to discuss how the" complicated "link between him and his late father, who" was not a "I love you," affected his relationship with his three daughters Simone Alexandra, 18, 4, Jasmine, one year and one year old Tiana Gia. "My dad loved me with the small capacity he was capable of," he confided.

"With my daughters, I want to be as full and as present as I can," Lauren Hashian's husband continued. "I want my daughters to know that I truly love them unconditionally. As I told my 18-year-old daughter, Simone, & # 39; I love you. I'm going to tell you that I love you every day & # 39;". But I also told him: "I am single. You do not have to return the message to me. It is without conditions." "

During the conversation, Oprah offered a toast to Rocky with tequila from Dwayne's tequila company, Teremana. "I would like to make a toast for your father, the man who helped make you the man you are," he said. "May your relationship with him in the hereafter be stronger, deeper and bring you all the love you always deserved."

Rocky passed away on January 15 at the age of 75 after "a massive heart attack" due to "a deep venous thrombosis" he had. Days later, Dwayne turned to Instagram to address the issue. "As you know. I lost my old man a few days ago," he said in a candid video that went up on January 19.

"I lost it that way, I didn't have the chance to say goodbye to him," he expressed regret. "I would give anything right now to give him a big hug and a big kiss before he crossed and just said thank you and I love and respect you. But I didn't have the chance to say that, but that's life, like many of you They know. "