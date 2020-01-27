DraftKings Super Bowl Showdown: Elections, Tips for Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL DFS

%MINIFYHTML163b85c3061c7d85e5ccda95140ce1a511% %MINIFYHTML163b85c3061c7d85e5ccda95140ce1a512%

The popular narrative for Super Bowl 54 is that it presents a classic offensive confrontation against defense between the Chiefs and the 49ers, but due to the magic of Patrick Mahomes, it's easy to forget that the 49ers actually averaged more points per game and yards per game. than the bosses in the regular season. The 49ers offensive led by Jimmy Garoppolo can keep up with anyone, so it is not a crazy strategy to carry Niners when making their DFS DraftKings Showdown lineups.

Of course, to do so, you have to fade some high-potential Chiefs players, which is never fun, but if the 49ers can control the ball and limit Mahomes, then you should enjoy a profitable Super Bowl.

Super Bowl DraftKings Showdown Picks: Bosses vs. 49ers

%MINIFYHTML163b85c3061c7d85e5ccda95140ce1a513% %MINIFYHTML163b85c3061c7d85e5ccda95140ce1a514%

CAPTAIN (1.5x points, 1.5x price): TE George Kittle, 49ers ($ 12,600)

The Chiefs tied for the third highest number of receptions allowed to the closed ends during the regular season, and have given up a touchdown TE in each of their two playoff games. Kittle has been unusually quiet in the catching game in the playoffs (four catches, 35 yards), but we all know the kind of advantage he has. Hope you have a playoff moment on the biggest stage.

FLEX: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers ($ 8,000)

If we are going to make Kittle our captain, then we also want his QB on the list. Garoppolo's ceiling doesn't feel that high, but we hope he has to do more in this game than in his other two playoff contests. If others fade and he leaves, it will give our line-up an immediate boost.

FLEX: QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($ 12,600)

Even if you believe that Mahomes will be retained for the 49ers defense, it is difficult to fade it completely. You can accumulate 300 total yards and a pair of touchdowns in a bad game, so leaving it out of your lineup is a big risk.

FLEX: RB Raheem Mostert, 49ers ($ 9,400)

This feels like chasing points, but with Tevin Coleman (shoulder) and Matt Breida (one touch) a complete non-factor in the NFC Championship game, it's hard to fade Mostert. We know that the 49ers will run early and often, and Mostert will get most of those carries. Kansas City has been better against the race in the playoffs, but this is still a defense that was shot down by runners repeatedly in the regular season. Someone is going to succeed on the ground for the Niners, and Mostert is by far the most likely candidate, so we'll pay for him. If Coleman gets a good health bill, it becomes an interesting pivot (just like Breida if Coleman declares himself out), but for now we will play it safe.

FLEX: WR Mecole Hardman, Chiefs ($ 2,200)

If you go with a majority 49ers construction, it makes sense to take a risk with Hardman or Demarcus Robinson ($ 2,600). Both have a great advantage and can pay their price tags with a single reception. We like Hardman a little more because he also has the potential to return an initial serve for a touchdown. Either way, we are taking the risk of fading Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, so we hope to have a TD Mahomes-Hardman connection here.

FLEX: K Robbie Gould, 49ers ($ 4,000)

The 49ers have had little trouble moving the ball in each of their playoff games, and we expect more of the same in the Super Bowl. Gould is five-for-five in field goal attempts in the playoffs and has not failed since blocking a 51-yard attempt in the rain in Week 13.