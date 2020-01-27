DJ Khaled announces the name of the second baby in the Grammys 2020

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
DJ Khaled have anotha big ad.
Days after welcoming her second child with a wife Nicole Tuck, the famous DJ revealed that his baby's name is Alealam at the Grammy 2020 on Sunday.
Climbing the stage to accept the best Rap / Sung Performance together John legend for his song "Higher,quot;, which also featured the deceased Nipsey HussleDJ Khaled gave his family a sweet greeting and shared the special meaning of the name.
"First, God is the greatest, thank God," he told the crowd. "This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop … I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. A week ago I had a new baby, whom we call Alealam. It means,quot; the world "in Arabic."
Last week, DJ "All I Do Is Win,quot;, who is also the father of a 3-year-old son Ashad, he took Instagram to announce that his little bundle of joy had arrived. When sharing a series of photos of the delivery room, he wrote: "THANKS, ALLAH, THANKS, MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! "In another post, DJ Khaled said:" I WILL INSPIRE ANOTHER! THANK YOU THANK YOU! GOD IS THE GREATEST! "
The baby's happiness aside, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards also marked the emotional tribute of DJ Khaled and John to Nipsey, who died in March 2019 at the age of 33. After they sang their Grammy-winning song, the duo joined the duo 1500 or nothing, Roddy ricch, Kirk franklin, meek mill Y Yg to celebrate the life of the talented rapper, entrepreneur and activist.
After their performance, Nipsey's face appeared on the screen behind them. Next to his image was Kobe Bryant, who died that same day in a helicopter accident. "Long live Nip, long live Kobe," said DJ Khaled before leaving the stage
Early in the night, Nipsey won posthumously Best rap performance for his song "Racks in the Middle." In his hand to accept the prize in his name was his lifelong partner. Lauren London. "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal ship," he said. "God allowed him to use this music to tell his truth, give his wisdom and something we can always live with."
Nipsey's grandmother Margaret Boutte He was also present and added: "I wanted to thank everyone for showing all the love I have felt for him all his life and I will always live in my heart. Thank you."
Rest in power.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.