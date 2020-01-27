DJ Khaled announces the name of the second baby in the Grammys 2020

DJ Khaled have anotha big ad.

Days after welcoming her second child with a wife Nicole Tuck, the famous DJ revealed that his baby's name is Alealam at the Grammy 2020 on Sunday.

Climbing the stage to accept the best Rap / Sung Performance together John legend for his song "Higher,quot;, which also featured the deceased Nipsey HussleDJ Khaled gave his family a sweet greeting and shared the special meaning of the name.

"First, God is the greatest, thank God," he told the crowd. "This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip-hop … I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. A week ago I had a new baby, whom we call Alealam. It means,quot; the world "in Arabic."

Last week, DJ "All I Do Is Win,quot;, who is also the father of a 3-year-old son Ashad, he took Instagram to announce that his little bundle of joy had arrived. When sharing a series of photos of the delivery room, he wrote: "THANKS, ALLAH, THANKS, MY QUEEN NICOLE! BLESS DR JIN! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! "In another post, DJ Khaled said:" I WILL INSPIRE ANOTHER! THANK YOU THANK YOU! GOD IS THE GREATEST! "