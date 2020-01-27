Discover Kobe Bryant's message to Shaquille's son O & # 39; Neal hours before the deadly helicopter crash

%MINIFYHTML81e7a05fd495051ad118b702d06091b611% %MINIFYHTML81e7a05fd495051ad118b702d06091b612%

In related news, several pieces of memories related to the NBA icon have been listed on eBay after his death with an autographed set of Kobe and Los Lakers executive Jerry West among them.

Kobe BryantThe sudden death is a big surprise for family, friends and fans. Many people turned to social networks to share their tributes to the NBA star, who died in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas. Among them was Shaquille O & # 39; Nealson of Shareef O & # 39; Neal, who revealed the last message he received from Kobe before the accident.

In Sunday's post on Instagram, Shareef shared a screenshot of a message he received from Kobe that same day, hours before the fatal accident. You could see that Shareef asked the deceased athlete, "Are you a good fam?" to which Kobe replied: "Yes! I just did this job trying to discover my next move."

The latter asked Shareef: "How have you been?"

Subtitling the photo and a series of other photos he took with Kobe, Shareef wrote: "This first photo was messages this TOMORROW! … I wish I hadn't slept to talk to you! I can't even think clearly at this moment. .. "

"I'm glad we were able to join over the years … not only were you a great-uncle but you were also a coach and mentor to me … I love you man … thank you for everything you've done … for this city, for the world of basketball and for me … I will not let you down … he always counted on me and raised me. I love you unc ", he added.

In related news, several pieces of memories related to the NBA icon have been included in the popular eBay bidding site after his death. It is said that there are about 50,614 memorabilia, including an autographed basketball card. The card, which supposedly comes from the 2002-2003 Kobe season, currently has an offer of $ 4,000.

Other items include a basketball card from Bryant's appearance in the 1998 NBA playoffs, the price of which stood at $ 999. Someone else offers the athlete's shirts for sale, including a Lakers jersey from the edition of the city, at $ 799. Meanwhile, a user is selling an autographed set of Kobe and Lakers executive Jerry West t $ 7,999.99.