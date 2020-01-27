Diplo Coyly reacts to Sia's admission of the offer & # 39; Sex without strings & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML014f10e321c371b6f2c684a66563205c11% %MINIFYHTML014f10e321c371b6f2c684a66563205c12%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The DJ is not surprised that the singer of & # 39; Chandelier & # 39; He has revealed his shocking text message offering a situation of friends with benefits when he calls her & # 39; a loose cannon & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Diplo finally reacted to Sia FurlerThe proposal of "sex without ties". Days after the creator of hits "Chandelier" appeared in the headlines with the admission of the offer of friends with benefits to DJ "Be Right There", he responded shyly while refusing to detail more.

When he attended the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, the producer of "Close to Me" spoke on the matter in an interview with PEOPLE. "That is not a comment," he said. "I love her to death and I value our relationship much more."

The 41-year-old man admitted that he did not know that his LSD partner would spill the grain, although it was no surprise since it matched his personality. "It's a loose cannon and it does what it wants. It's spontaneous and crazy, so I love her for that," said the former boyfriend of Katy Perry celebrated.

%MINIFYHTML014f10e321c371b6f2c684a66563205c13% %MINIFYHTML014f10e321c371b6f2c684a66563205c14%

Sia previously surprised many when she confessed to GQ magazine that she was not immune to the sexual attractiveness of her friend / collaborator. "This year I wrote him a text message," he recalled through a phone call, "and I said," Listen, you're like one of the five people who attract me sexually, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship … If you're interested in having sex without ties, then hit me & # 39 ;.

The "Elastic Heart" singer reasoned further: "Much of our relationship is being spent trying not to have sex so that we don't ruin our business relationship, because he is super silly." Baptizing Diplo as "the sweetest thing in the world," he also shared that he is also "one of the most insecure children I've ever met."

"He doesn't think he's good enough at anything. He has low crazy self-esteem," the 44-year-old admitted. "It's very interesting, because it's one of the most talented and attractive people in the world. But he doesn't know it."