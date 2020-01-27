Home Entertainment Diddy in the event before the Grammys: "The Grammys have never respected...

Diddy in the event before the Grammys: "The Grammys have never respected hip hop !!"

Sunday was the Grammys, but Diddy made waves before the event officially began when he delivered a speech during the pre-Grammys gala at Clive Davis, criticizing the academy for its treatment of hip hop and its artists.

"So I say this with love to the Grammys because you really need to know this, every year you will be killing us, man. I'm talking about the pain. I'm talking about all these artists here, the producers, the executives," he said during the speech, which supposedly lasted almost an hour. "The amount of time it takes to make these records, put all your heart into them and you just want an even playing field."

