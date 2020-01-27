Diddy in the event before the Grammys: "The Grammys have never respected hip hop !!"

Sunday was the Grammys, but Diddy made waves before the event officially began when he delivered a speech during the pre-Grammys gala at Clive Davis, criticizing the academy for its treatment of hip hop and its artists.

"So I say this with love to the Grammys because you really need to know this, every year you will be killing us, man. I'm talking about the pain. I'm talking about all these artists here, the producers, the executives," he said during the speech, which supposedly lasted almost an hour. "The amount of time it takes to make these records, put all your heart into them and you just want an even playing field."

"In the great words of Erykah Badu, & # 39; We are artists and we are sensitive to our (expletive) & # 39;. We are passionate. For most of us, this is all we have. This is our only hope." Diddy continued. "Actually, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys. Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be."

Then he added: "At this time, with this current situation, it is not a revelation. This is happening, and it is not only happening in music, it is happening in the cinema, it is happening in sports, the voice is spreading.", Combs said. "And for years we have allowed institutions that have never had our best interest in the bottom to judge us. And that stops at this time."

"I'm officially starting the clock, you have 365 days to gather this shit."

Diddy is right about the Grammys treatment of rap artists?