Demi Lovato releases a heartbreaking song for everyone after the Grammys 2020

Demi lovato made her return to music in the 2020 Grammys, and it was an unforgettable performance.

The 27-year-old star performed her new song "Anyone,quot; during the awards show, which she released as a new single directly after her performance. And the single is a rather emotional journey, since it was written a few days before its almost fatal overdose in July 2018.

While singing: "I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / I spoke with my imagination / I trusted alcohol."

Lovato also sings of feeling isolated. "One hundred million stories / And one hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing," she admits in the lyrics. "Nobody is listening to me / No one is listening to me." In the choir, he begs for feelings of isolation to end.

"Anyone, please send me anyone," he says. "Sir, is there anyone? / I need someone."