Demi Lovato releases a heartbreaking song for everyone after the Grammys 2020

Demi lovato made her return to music in the 2020 Grammys, and it was an unforgettable performance.
The 27-year-old star performed her new song "Anyone,quot; during the awards show, which she released as a new single directly after her performance. And the single is a rather emotional journey, since it was written a few days before its almost fatal overdose in July 2018.
While singing: "I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / I spoke with my imagination / I trusted alcohol."
Lovato also sings of feeling isolated. "One hundred million stories / And one hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing," she admits in the lyrics. "Nobody is listening to me / No one is listening to me." In the choir, he begs for feelings of isolation to end.
"Anyone, please send me anyone," he says. "Sir, is there anyone? / I need someone."
The song proved difficult to perform for Lovato last night. The musician was so overwhelmed by the emotion that he had to stop and recompose himself before starting the song again. The audience, of course, was supportive and patient while recovering. When he reached the end of the performance, he received a big ovation from the crowd.
Now, the song is available for purchase and on streaming platforms for everyone to hear.
Before the Grammys, Lovato sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe, revealing that "Anyone,quot; was recorded just before his overdose and that he now realizes that it was a "cry for help."
"I feel like I've been waiting for this moment for so long," he said in the interview. "It only tells a fraction of my story, but it's still a bit, and it's enough to show the world where I've been."
As I continued, "I recorded the voice four days before (the overdose). The lyrics took on a totally different meaning (after). By the time I was recording it, I almost heard and heard these lyrics like a crying for help. You listen and you think, how is it that nobody listened to this song and thought: "Let's help this girl,quot;?
"I even think I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was fine, but clearly I wasn't," he continued. "I even heard it and said," Oh my God, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself. "I feel I was in denial."
The "Skyscaper,quot; singer also revealed that after her overdose, she knew that if she presented her return to music, "Anyone,quot; would be the first thing she would perform.
As he explained, "It was about a week after I was in the hospital and I was finally awake, and I only remember hearing the songs I had just recorded and thinking: & # 39; If there ever comes a time when I arrive Back of this, I want to sing this song & # 39; ".
She did exactly that last night. After the powerful performance, Lovato turned to Instagram to thank everyone for the support he received.
"What an amazing night," he wrote. "My first time on stage in almost 2 years. Very emotional for me. Thank you all for the love, support and for sharing this moment with me. I love you all."
