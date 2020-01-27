Deepika Padukone's shopping list will leave you divided



The PDA of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on social networks occasionally captivates fans. The actors are busy due to their professional commitments. Then they make sure to express their love on social media when they are away.

Recently Ranveer Singh posted a photo on Instagram where he said he would go to Chennai to reveal the first glimpse of Kabir Khan's & # 39; 83. While the Internet wished him luck for his next project, wife Deepika Padukone gave him a shopping list to bring from Chennai. The actress left a comment on the actor's photo asking her to get a famous candy and french fries from Chennai. Deepika said: "Don't come back without 1 kg of Mysore Pak from Shree Krishna and 2 ½ kg of hot chip spicy potato chips." Cute, isn't it?

After doing Goliyon Ki Raasleela of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone meet on the big screen with & # 39; 83. The actress plays her wife in the movie and we can't wait to see them create magic like Kapil and Romi Dev, respectively. & # 39; 83 opens on April 10, 2020.