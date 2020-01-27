Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor team up for the Indian adaptation of The Intern

Deepika Padukone has been at the top of her game for a long time. The superstar has proved its worth with every project that passes. Last year, Deepika took a break from the movies and had no release. But this year, he starred in Chhapaak of Meghna Gulzar. And although speculation abounded about her considering many projects, the actress nodded to the next Shakun Batra with Dharma Productions with Sidhanth Chatturvedi and Ananya Panday. Today he went to social networks to reveal another movie he signed. Deepika will collaborate with Rishi Kapoor for the Indian adaptation of the protagonist of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway, The Intern.

Deepika published the official poster and captioned the image as "Nice to present my next! The Indian adaptation of the #TheIntern A 2021 release! Presented by @_kaproductions @warnerbrosindia and @iamazureent ", the film will hit theaters next year.