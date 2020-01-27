Decor Ireland is aimed at the obstacle of the novices of Ballymore | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML9c7a4a8615bb5ab29ed1780d3c212a5311% %MINIFYHTML9c7a4a8615bb5ab29ed1780d3c212a5312%





Irish Decor – Ballymore your Cheltenham goal



Noel Kelly has confirmed that Decor Irelandis will perform at Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle instead of Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old boy seemed certain to win the obstacle of the novices of Leamington Spa in Warwick last time, but Mossy Fen denied it in the last steps.

Kelly had been debating between the two races, but decided on the shortest event for the multiple point-to-point winner.

"He has to get a cold, and that's how he earned his (three) point points," said the Draperstown coach.

"It goes straight to the two mile five novice in Cheltenham (Ballymore).

"He will be my first runner at the Festival, and will one day pass for the owners. We will try to get some money."