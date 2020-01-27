Death of Kobe Bryant: bad weather considered in accident investigations | News

%MINIFYHTMLc77ab63cd28094a4c1eba4e057f424ae11% %MINIFYHTMLc77ab63cd28094a4c1eba4e057f424ae12%

One of the best basketball players, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in the US state of California.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The helicopter, a Sikorsky S-76 B, is a model with a strong safety record. Federal accident investigators will search the remains and site.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player was one of nine people who died.

%MINIFYHTMLc77ab63cd28094a4c1eba4e057f424ae13% %MINIFYHTMLc77ab63cd28094a4c1eba4e057f424ae14%

He was 41 years old.

Rob Reynolds of Al Jazeera reports from Calabasas, California.