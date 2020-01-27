Death cause of rapper Lexii Alijai revealed

Rapper Lexii Alijai The cause of death has been revealed, less than a month after his death on January 1 at the age of 21.

The Hennepin County coroner's office confirmed E! News that the young rapper died as a result of the mixed toxicity of fentanyl and ethanol. The form of death is accidental. A spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department told E! News at the time the authorities responded to a medical situation at a local hotel, where a deceased adult woman was found.

The young star was on her way to a promising career as a rap artist. She had only released two albums at the time of her death. José's coat, was released in 2015 when he was only 17, and his second album, Growing pains, released two years later in 2017.

%MINIFYHTMLf0ca5ec3eb77186b723b2a33566c156e13% %MINIFYHTMLf0ca5ec3eb77186b723b2a33566c156e14%

After the shocking news, many of his former friends and other artists came forward to express their sadness over the tragic loss of the musician.