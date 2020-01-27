David Schwimmer responds to friend reviews with a suggestion

friends, the program that ended 15 years ago but that is still news, is doing exactly that. The favorite comedy of NBC fans that aired between 1994 and 2004 came to Netflix in 2015 for a considerable price, and then the show became multigenerational with younger viewers who plunged deeply into the lives of Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey. But with the 10 seasons and the 236 available episodes came a new scrutiny.
The spectators, both new and old, came to see the show with a different light. From how he handled diversity and homophobia to some of the not-so-great behaviors in Ross & # 39; (David Schwimmer) part involving Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) In an interview with The Guardian, Schwimmer, who was promoting his new series. Intelligence, Schwimmer dismissed the criticisms that were addressed to the program all these years later.
"I don't care. The truth is also that the program was innovative at the time because of the way he handled sex, protected sex, gay marriage and casual relationships. The pilot of the program was that my character's wife He left for a woman and there was a gay wedding of my ex and his wife, which I attended, "he said.
"I feel that much of the problem today in so many areas is that it takes very little in context. You have to see it from the point of view of what the program was trying to do at that time," he continued. "I am the first person to say that maybe something was inappropriate or insensitive, but I feel that my barometer was quite good at that time. I was already really in tune with social and equality issues."
Schwimmer Ross's character dated an Asian woman and a black woman, but the diversity in the show was still limited.
"Maybe there should be a black friends or an asian friends"Schwimmer said." But I was very aware of the lack of diversity and campaigned for years for Ross to date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and then I dated African American women. It was a very conscious impulse on my part. "
The actor noted how the program handled the Judaism of the characters and noted that, although it was not innovative, he was glad that the program "recognized the differences in religious observation."
friends made headlines once again when the show's producer, Warner Bros. TV, withdrew all the stops to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the premiere. There was a LEGO set, movie screenings, a Central Perk popup and much more. And the celebrations may not be over. After it was announced friends would jump to the streaming homes in the United States from Netflix to HBO Max (again for a considerable price), it was learned that a meeting was being prepared with Schwimmer, Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and the creators of the program.
While nothing is official, those involved have confirmed that there is some kind of meeting in process. "I honestly don't know," Kauffman told E! News when asked if the special was still happening. "I know it's something that people are interested in, whether it happens or not, it remains to be seen."
It would be a kind of special meeting recorded, not a revival or reunion movie. That ship has sailed.