David Schwimmer responds to friend reviews with a suggestion

"I don't care. The truth is also that the program was innovative at the time because of the way he handled sex, protected sex, gay marriage and casual relationships. The pilot of the program was that my character's wife He left for a woman and there was a gay wedding of my ex and his wife, which I attended, "he said.

"I feel that much of the problem today in so many areas is that it takes very little in context. You have to see it from the point of view of what the program was trying to do at that time," he continued. "I am the first person to say that maybe something was inappropriate or insensitive, but I feel that my barometer was quite good at that time. I was already really in tune with social and equality issues."

Schwimmer Ross's character dated an Asian woman and a black woman, but the diversity in the show was still limited.