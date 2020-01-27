David Prutton Sky Bet EFL predictions | Soccer news









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL on Tuesday night? Discover here …

Blackburn vs QPR, Tuesday 7.45pm

Blackburn really had problems during the Christmas period and it is not surprising that the recession in the form coincided with the loss of Bradley Dack due to a long-term knee injury. But they have impressed in the last two games, the second of which was a surprising 5-0 surprise from Sheffield on Wednesday.

Mark Warburton's preparations for this game were hit hard when Burnley ended Nahki Wells' loan period in West London, but with the amount of goals they have scored so far this season, I think they could save a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest, Tuesday 7.45pm

This is a very big game for both sides, with the winner sure to climb to third place in the table, just behind West Brom and Leeds. Brentford rested numerous first team players for his FA Cup game with Leicester over the weekend, so he will surely feel renewed as they seek to increase their five victories in the last eight league games.

Another side that will feel rejuvenated will be Forest, who, who was eliminated from the FA Cup in the third round, had three additional days to prepare. Despite that, I think this will be a comfortable victory for the bees in a packed Griffin park.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs West Brom, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button Y Sky Sports app

The inability to end the games is really hurting Cardiff, who has drawn four of his last five games, including two in the FA Cup, adding unwanted congestion to his already packed schedule and restricting them to a seven-game league victory.

There really seems to be a hint of altitude sickness in West Brom, too. There is simply no consistency and Grady Diangana's injury in mid-December seems to have had some influence on that. They really need a victory here, but I'm not sure they get it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Hull vs Huddersfield, Tuesday 7.45pm

Hull, without a doubt, still has plans to reach the play-offs this season, as he moved away from this point last season under Nigel Adkins. Grant McCann has done a decent job since he arrived in summer and if he manages to keep Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki, he will have a chance as good as anyone to achieve it.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, simply cannot get away from the descent image. They have not yet won their first game of the year, but with the quality of the signings that Danny Cowley has managed to ensure, he will expect them to start generating some momentum very soon.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Millwall, Tuesday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football Red Button Y Sky Sports app

Not only is West Brom starting to stagger at the top of the Championship. Leeds went through November and early December, with seven consecutive victories that pressured the Baggies intensely, but Cardiff gasped when Cardiff led them to a 3-3 draw and is about to be usurped. by the chase group.

They welcome a Millwall team that will be full of confidence, not only because of their impressive start with Gary Rowett, but also knowing that they won the second leg 2-1 in early October. I have a feeling that there may be a similar result on Elland Road.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton vs Derby, Tuesday 7.45pm

Luton has not had an easy trip in his first season in the Championship and is beginning to take its toll, without a doubt. The morale will have received a blow after losing five in the turn, but we know they have a fighting spirit and will really need to deepen from now on.

As expected, Wayne Rooney's arrival at Pride Park has had a profound effect; including his debut against Barnsley on January 2, the Rams won three and drew two, conceding only three times. It has been a very necessary boost for the Phillip Cocu team and, although I think the undefeated streak will continue here, I feel they may be forced to settle for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Wigan vs Sheffield Wednesday, Tuesday 7.45pm

Despite his position in the league, Wigan has little self-confidence and has certainly not dishonored this term himself. The 3-2 victory at Birmingham was his first road victory this season, but there is no doubt that Paul Cook will count to rescue the Latinos.

Steven Fletcher's knee injury occurred at the worst possible time for Wednesday, but, except for the 5-0 hit at the hands of Blackburn, they have managed well and remain only a few points away from the play- places. off, so I think they will take some of this

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Bristol City, Tuesday 8pm

Is it too late for Reading to reach the play-offs? Since taking office in October, Mark Bowen has transformed the Royals of perpetual fighters to an organized side that has twice maintained the Nottingham Forest and defeated Fulham in the last month.

Bristol City has slipped very slightly during that time, after four losses in five during Christmas and New Year, but although they are still screaming, I think Reading will get over it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)