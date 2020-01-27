Cricket debate: Does England need Moeen Ali's tests in Sri Lanka? The | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML619a7f581add5e4feb1f8d2c832cfcc411% %MINIFYHTML619a7f581add5e4feb1f8d2c832cfcc412%

Alec Stewart and Paul Farbrace talk about England's victory in the 3-1 series over South Africa and the selection dilemmas before the Sri Lanka tour





%MINIFYHTML619a7f581add5e4feb1f8d2c832cfcc413% %MINIFYHTML619a7f581add5e4feb1f8d2c832cfcc414%











2:54



Alec Stewart says that Moeen Ali's overall experience and skills mean that England should ask him to return for the two-round Sri Lanka tour.

Alec Stewart says that Moeen Ali's overall experience and skills mean that England should ask him to return for the two-round Sri Lanka tour.

England is toasting a victory in the test series in South Africa, but thoughts will quickly turn into repeating the feat in Sri Lanka in March.

Except for the third test at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth, when soft Dom Bess and Joe Root claimed five and four wicket sets respectively, bowling in England dominated bowling.

But that will change in Sri Lanka with pitches ready to favor the turn, so who will be England's slow bowler while aspiring to a series victory in the country for the second time in less than two years after a 3-laundering -0 at the end of 2018?

Alec Stewart said The cricket debate – that you can listen to in the next player or by downloading here – Waiting for the Moeen Ali SUV to return.

Ali, 32, requested a break from the test cricket after being abandoned during the ashes tied with Australia and losing his red ball contract, but Stewart says England should aim to attract him back.

"Is he going to be selected? Is he available? Do the selectors want me to go? That is huge for me," said the former England and Surrey man.

"As I have said on many occasions, I would be doing everything possible to get Mo to participate in that team. Add a lot of experience, quality bowling and beat well against the effects.

"Ali would come for me for Matt Parkinson, since slower doll spinners are not as effective in that part of the world as finger spinners that can throw him into the field at a good pace and make him bite and cause trouble. He would take Mo, with Dom Bess and Jack Leach.

Ali requested a break from the test cricket after being thrown during the ashes

"If Ali is not right mentally to leave, do not rush him as I still think he has four or five years of international cricket left. Do not force him, have a good sensible conversation."

Former England assistant coach Paul Farbrace agrees that England needs Ali, who claimed 18 wickets at 24.50 in the three-test series in Sri Lanka in 2018, on the March trip and feels part of the sides of his country's white ball in South Africa for the next few weeks will convince him to come back.

"I would do my best to convince Mo to play. Now that he is with the one-day team in South Africa, he will realize what he lost. He needs to be loved, he needs to be loved," Farbrace said.

Moeen has scored 2,782 runs and has taken 181 wickets for England in Test cricket

"Last summer it was difficult for him to stay out after the first Ash Test (in Edgbaston), to be out of the team during the World Cup at times and to lose his central contract."

"He has had a period of time to remember how much he loves to play for England and reflect on where he is in cricket."

"He wants to play test cricket for England, there is no doubt about it, and England is better with him. I think he will be ready to return."

2:53 Paul Farbrace and Alec Stewart told The Cricket Debate that Joe Root is advancing as a captain and now seems to have control of the team. Paul Farbrace and Alec Stewart told The Cricket Debate that Joe Root is advancing as a captain and now seems to have control of the team.

Also in The Cricket Debate, Alec and Paul discussed …

– If spinning specialist Keaton Jennings should tour Sri Lanka

– What pitches England will face against Dimuth Karunaratne's team

– Whether Ollie Pope in form remains at No. 6 or upload the order

If Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, James Anderson and Stuart Broad go on a trip

1:31 Farbrace says England should retain No. 3 hitter Joe Denly for the Sri Lankan tour, but he needs to improve his mentality against the turn. Farbrace says England should retain No. 3 hitter Joe Denly for the Sri Lankan tour, but he needs to improve his mentality against the turn.

– The progression of Joe Root as captain and his handling of England's fast bowlers.

– Ben Stokes cricket intelligence and an innovative series for Mark Wood

Watch the first ODI between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4.