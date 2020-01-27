Countdown to the day of the transfer deadline: 10 transfers that could still happen | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLcb32d72370da62af0a2ba1970a54e7aa11% %MINIFYHTMLcb32d72370da62af0a2ba1970a54e7aa12%





There are several high profile transfers that have not yet been completed this month

It is a notoriously difficult window in which to do transfer business and the numbers do not lie.

An indication of the few selections that have been offered is that there have been only 22 new signings in 12 Premier League clubs so far during the January transfer period.

But, with the last week now in full swing, we anticipate that things will be shaken before the deadline of 11 p.m. on Friday.

There are many important names that are still under discussion as we evaluate the state of the game with respect to 10 of the unfinished transfer sagas of this month's highest profile.

Christian Eriksen – Tottenham at Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen is about to complete his long move to Inter Milan

The first to overcome the line, already on Monday.

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is close to joining Inter Milan, with a doctor scheduled for today. The 27-year-old is expected to complete a transfer of £ 16.8 million to Italy, which could lead him to earn up to £ 320,000 per week.

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta said: "You all know that we are negotiating with Tottenham.

"I am optimistic and I hope that everything can be concluded quickly because the market closes on Friday and we hope to conclude the negotiations in the coming days."

0:46 Jose Mourinho said that Giovani Lo Celso has earned the right for Tottenham & # 39; to execute the option & # 39; to sign it permanently. Jose Mourinho said that Giovani Lo Celso has earned the right for Tottenham & # 39; to execute the option & # 39; to sign it permanently.

Giovani Lo Celso's performance during Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday suggests that José Mourinho has a ready replacement.

Lo Celso is currently provided by Real Betis on the Spanish side, but the Spurs can get a permanent deal this month for £ 27m or £ 34m at the end of the season.

"I think the boy is winning the decision (to sign it)," Mourinho told reporters in St Mary's.

Bruno Fernandes – Sporting from Lisbon to Manchester United

Manchester United continues in talks with midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News said last Friday: "Manchester United is still behind Bruno Fernandes.

"He is a world-class offensive midfielder and this week we have been told that he is the best player in Portugal, since he has been the Portuguese player of the year twice in a row."

"A lot of people think that he is exactly what they are looking for. The only problem is that United does not offer enough Sporting. Sporting wants £ 52m but United is offering £ 42m."

This came after the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, seriously compromised the deal by talking to Sky Sports on a visit to England.

"I don't know," he said when Sky Sports asked if he was close to agreeing on a rate. "If he doesn't leave now, he'll be safe in the summer because Sporting has already talked to other clubs. Something will happen, but I'm not sure if now or at the end of the season."

We are still waiting for progress in the negotiations.

Boubakary Soumare – Lille to Chelsea

Boubakary Soumare de Lille during a Ligue 1 match against Nimes at Stade Pierre Mauroy

Another player with whom United has been linked throughout the window is Lille & # 39; s Soumare, but they face Chelsea's competition.

The French international U21, described by his teammates in Lille as "Paul Pogba without luggage,quot;, was destined to leave Ligue 1 club this week.

The head of Lille, Christophe Galtier, says he is not sure about his player's future, and said last week: "I don't know about Soumare. Nobody told me anything about this situation. I don't know if this could be his last game ( against Paris Saint Germain). "

With that game now out of the way, the moment of truth is coming.

Islam Slimani – Leicester to Manchester United

Islam Slimani has been borrowing this season in Monaco from Leicester City

Will Manchester United sign a forward? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that United need "quality,quot; signings to help his mentally fatigued young team after the 2-0 home loss to Burnley last week, a fifth loss since December 22.

The fight has become desperate: Odion Ighalo and Islam Slimani are two of the many players that United has seen while trying to hire a forward on loan after Marcus Rashford's long-term injury.

It would be the biggest surprise in the window, but time is running out for United to put a striker on the line.

Solskjaer has insisted that the club is still working on reinforcements in a "difficult,quot; market, and signing one of the two could be an alternative option if a stellar name cannot be attracted to the club in a short-term agreement.

Edinson Cavani – PSG at Atlético de Madrid

Edinson Cavani in action during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille

Edinson Cavani was out of the Paris Saint-Germain team for his match against Lille on Sunday night, and manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that it was due to speculation about the forward's future.

The Uruguayan international has been tracked by Chelsea, Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid in the January transfer window, and it is said that the Uruguayan is determined to join the last club.

Rob Dorsett, from Sky Sports News, on United's link with the striker: "If you look at the facts, it fits exactly your profile."

0:50 PSG coach Thomas Tuchel reveals that PSG is still waiting for the clarity of Atlético de Madrid regarding his search for Edinson Cavani. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel reveals that PSG is still waiting for the clarity of Atlético de Madrid regarding his search for Edinson Cavani.

"United has done this in the past. Look at Radamel Falcao, look at Henrik Larsson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic."

"They go for world-class strikers with a great reputation that are reaching the end of their careers, and in general they have been very successful for United. It's something like United's DNA."

"Cavani is 32 years old and his contract expires at the end of the season with the PSG. He has not started a game for the PSG since November 9 and all that points to the fact that it is available."

Mykola Matviyenko – Shakhtar Donetsk to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta faced Arsenal goal Mykola Matviyenko while coach in Man City

Flamengo defender Pablo Mari arrived at Heathrow over the weekend with Arsenal technical director Edu, but Mikel Arteta does not seem to have finished his transfer business in January.

With Arsenal ready to complete the first signing of the Arteta era, could a second defensive reinforcement do the same?

The Gunners seem to be finally adding some solidity to a leaking baseline, having been frustrated in their search this month by Nathan Ake of Bournemouth and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

They will have to pay 30 million pounds if they are going to buy the Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The player's agent, Yuriy Danchenko, says the clubs are in talks about an agreement for the 23-year-old, who has 18 months left on his contract. Look at this space.

Moussa Dembele – Lyon to Chelsea

Moussa Dembele has attracted attention this month, but it seems he will stay in Lyon

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard made his priorities clear for the last week of this January transfer period before the draw in the fourth round of his team's FA Cup with Hull.

He said: "The impetus to attract a striker or players who can reach the end of the possibilities we are creating is there.

"I think we have to be really honest about it. We had more than 20 shots in both games against Arsenal and Newcastle, so we have to find solutions. We've lost points due to these situations."

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele was seen by talent scouts this week, but the French club is desperate to retain him.

The Frenchman has not hidden his desire to return to England one day to play in the Premier League, where he previously only made three appearances when he was young with Fulham.

A change back to the capital may be more attractive to the 23-year-old than a transfer to United, given the appeal of the Champions League football.

Krzysztof Piatek – AC Milan to Tottenham

Krzysztof Piatek is still wanted by a lot of Premier League clubs

Tottenham head coach José Mourinho says the club needs a striker and is "doing everything possible,quot; to sign one during the January transfer window, but time is running out.

The Spurs worked for the victory over Norwich after shooting Watford, stressing the need to ease the burden on Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son in the absence of Harry Kane.

Piatek is fighting for playing time with AC Milan, and the Poland striker's father said last week that his son was "too good to leave him on the bench," causing speculation that he might be about to leave San Sir.

With the European Championship this summer, the 24-year-old is desperate for regular first-team football, and while several Premier League clubs, including Everton, West Ham and Newcastle, have expressed interest, it would cost £ 25 million. Take away the prize. Milan.

Olivier Giroud – Chelsea at Inter Milan

Olivier Giroud has limited himself to very little playing time at Chelsea.

The World Cup winner, Giroud, is not part of Chelsea's plans and has one foot outside the door at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard has said: "There has been contact with other clubs, and if that is remembered, I will let you know, but it is not yet, he is still our player."

It would be remarkable if the forward remained in the club beyond this window, given its importance for the French national team before next summer's championship.

1:13 Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio explains why an increasing number of players are changing the Premier League for Serie A. Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio explains why an increasing number of players are changing the Premier League for Serie A.

At 33, he will want to address that tournament adjustment, and it seemed earlier this month that a change to Inter Milan was a deal made. Antonio Conte was said to be desperate to take Giroud to San Siro, since he was the man who signed him with Arsenal for Chelsea in January 2018.

No fee has been agreed between the two clubs, which led Inter to focus its attention on former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente as part of an exchange agreement with Rome that involves Matteo Politano.

But at the end of last week an unexpected turn came up: Sky journalist in Italy, Gianluca Di Marzio, reported that Llorente's loan to Inter is canceled, which will lead to the resumption of negotiations between Inter and Chelsea on Giroud

Paul Pogba – Manchester United to Real Madrid

4:04 Agent Mino Raiola has questioned the ambition of Manchester United and admits that he cannot give any guarantee as to whether Paul Pogba will stay in the club beyond the summer. Agent Mino Raiola has questioned the ambition of Manchester United and admits that he cannot give any guarantee as to whether Paul Pogba will stay in the club beyond the summer.

A saga of signings that will resound in the coming summer surrounds the future of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Speaking to Sky Sports News last week, player agent Mino Raiola said the player will make a decision on whether he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

"I don't say anything safe," he said. "Today he is not happy because he is not playing. He is recovering. Paul, if he does not play, he is not happy."

"But I saw him return to United when people didn't think he would return. People tend to forget that. People tend to imagine that United was the only club he could have signed in. He chose United."

"Everyone knows that the ambition of both parties is not being fulfilled in recent years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room. So we have to see in the summer if Paul is still in United's plans and if United it's still in Paul's plans. "

