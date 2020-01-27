Coronavirus live updates: China's number 2 official visits the hot zone

The death toll increases to 80, as China records thousands of new cases.
An outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan has already killed 80 people in China. Since then, the virus has spread throughout the world. But of the almost 3,000 people who have so far contracted the virus, the vast majority live in China.
The death toll in China had increased to at least 80 on Monday. The majority of those deaths, 76 people, occurred in the central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak. Shanghai, a city of 24 million, recorded its first death on Saturday.
Throughout China there have been 2,744 confirmed cases, of which 1,423 were in Hubei.
The youngest confirmed case is a 9-month-old girl in Beijing.
The mayor of Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, said there were about 3,000 patients in the city who were being treated for the virus. Half of those patients, he said, would eventually test positive for the disease.
Thailand and Hong Kong have each reported eight cases of infection; The United States, Taiwan, Australia and Macao have five each; Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia each reported four; France has three; Vietnam has two and Nepal has one.
China extends the long holidays of the Lunar New Year to limit travel.
In an effort to temporarily limit travel, the Chinese government extended the Lunar New Year holiday from one week to three days, which means it will happen next Sunday instead of ending Thursday.
The party, the largest annual celebration in China, began on Saturday. Workers will now have three additional days off, returning to work on February 3.
Hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during vacations, whether for tourism or to visit family. The week, known in China as the Spring Festival, generally includes large public events, but many festivities have been canceled this year.
Many tourist attractions have been closed, including Disney theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, along with the Forbidden City and sections of the Great Wall in Beijing.
China's No. 2 official visits the epicenter of the outbreak as anger grows against the government.
China's second highest-ranking official, Prime Minister Li Keqiang, visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, on Monday to inspect local efforts to contain the disease, the government said.
In the images published by the state media, Mr. Li is seen wearing a face mask and a blue protective gown while posing for photos with health workers. He was also seen talking to a patient in an isolation room through videoconferencing.
The prime minister's visit occurs when the central government is under increasing pressure to demonstrate that it is adequately facing the crisis. Videos circulating on Chinese social networks show doctors striving to handle the huge workload and hospital corridors loaded with patients, some of whom already appear to be dead.
Rare signs of public anger have also leaked into social networks, as Wuhan residents complained that an impromptu car ban in the city left many unable to access food and hospitals.
On Saturday, Xi Jinping, the leader of China, convened a meeting of the standing committee of the Politburo, the highest executive body of the Chinese Communist Party, as a demonstration of the practical approach to the government outbreak.
The hospitals in Wuhan have posted online messages urgently requesting medical equipment. Mr. Li, who was assigned to oversee the national response to the outbreak, promised to provide Wuhan health centers with 20,000 pairs of safety glasses.