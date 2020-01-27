Cornerstone Lad aimed at Champion Hurdle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLcc2f22e8d6a920befcf7b9a4dab6ef2c11% %MINIFYHTMLcc2f22e8d6a920befcf7b9a4dab6ef2c12%





Coach Micky Hammond

Cornerstone Lad will take advantage of its opportunity in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, provided the conditions are considered adequate.

After winning at Catterick and Wetherby in the fall, the six-year-old boy gave his coach Micky Hammond a first Grade One success, inflicting a surprising defeat on the double hero of Hurdle Buveur D & # 39; Air Champion in the Fighting Fifth in Newcastle.

The winning Cornerstone Lad race came to an end at The New One Unibet Hurdle in Haydock, but was far from dishonored to finish third: defeated less than one length and giving weight to both the Ballyandy winner and the runner-up Pentland Hills.

Hammond said: "He has taken his career well, and we were delighted with him that day. I thought it was a good performance, giving weight to two really good horses."

"If the terrain is soft enough, we will go to Cheltenham. There are not many other options, to be fair."

"We will probably be chasing him next season, which will be something we expect."

Cornerstone Lad is a better 50-1 price for the Champion Hurdle on March 10.