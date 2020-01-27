Complete list of winners of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

%MINIFYHTML03effa5e1cba0065d25b5b1a5ddcc7f511% %MINIFYHTML03effa5e1cba0065d25b5b1a5ddcc7f512%
Celebrating the outstanding achievements of the music industry, the annual Grammy Awards are held every year in Los Angeles. With some of the most important names in the music industry under one roof, the Grammys are one of the highest commercial honors a musician can receive. Gathered for the 62nd edition of the awards, the Grammys were held today in Los Angeles and the show was attended by some of the most famous names in the industry.
While the event was a success, celebrities attended the show with great regret when news of the sudden disappearance of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and her daughter exploded a few hours before the awards. To pay tribute to him, musicians and winners went up to the great Grammy stage and made sure the show continued.
As for the winners, this year's Grammys were a party for the young artist, Billie Eilish, who took 5 prizes home. Lizzo also joined Eilish as one of the biggest winners of the night, taking 3 trophies home.
See the full list of winners below.
Record of the year
"Bad boy,quot;, Billie Eilish
Album of the year.
"When we all fall asleep where we are going," Billie Eilish
The song of the year
"Bad Boy,quot;, Billie Eilish O & # 39; Connell and Finneas O & # 39; Connell
Best new artist
Billie eilish
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson
Best country duo / group performance
"Without words,quot;, Dan + Shay
Best country song
"Bring my flowers now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, composers (Tanya Tucker)
Best country album
"While I'm living," Tanya Tucker
RAP
Best rap album
"Igor,quot;, Tyler, the creator
Best rap performance
"Racks in the middle," Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
Best rap / sung performance
"Higher,quot;, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best rap song
"A Lot,quot;, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, composers (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
R,amp;B
Best R,amp;B performance
"Come Home,quot;, Anderson .Paak & André 300
Best traditional R,amp;B performance
"Jerome,quot;, Lizzo
Best R,amp;B song
"Say Say,quot; – Pj Morton, composer (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Best contemporary urban album
"Because I love you (Deluxe)", Lizzo
Best R,amp;B album
"Ventura," Anderson .Paak
POPULAR
Best pop solo performance
"The truth hurts," Lizzo
Best duo / pop group performance
"Old Town Road,quot;, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus
Best pop vocal album
"When we all fall asleep, where are we going?", Billie Eilish
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
"Watch now,quot;, Elvis Costello and The Imposters
Best Comedy Album
"Sticks and stones," Dave Chappelle
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
"#ELDISCO,quot;, Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin, urban or alternative rock album
"The Evil Want,quot;, Rosalia
ROCK
Best rock performance
"This land," Gary Clark Jr.
Best performance in metal
"7empest,quot; tool
Best rock song
"This Land,quot;, Gary Clark Jr., composer (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best rock album
"Social signals,quot;, Cage The Elephant
ALTERNATIVE
Best alternative music album
"Father of the Bride,quot;, Vampire Weekend