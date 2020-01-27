Complete list of winners of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

Celebrating the outstanding achievements of the music industry, the annual Grammy Awards are held every year in Los Angeles. With some of the most important names in the music industry under one roof, the Grammys are one of the highest commercial honors a musician can receive. Gathered for the 62nd edition of the awards, the Grammys were held today in Los Angeles and the show was attended by some of the most famous names in the industry.

While the event was a success, celebrities attended the show with great regret when news of the sudden disappearance of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and her daughter exploded a few hours before the awards. To pay tribute to him, musicians and winners went up to the great Grammy stage and made sure the show continued.

As for the winners, this year's Grammys were a party for the young artist, Billie Eilish, who took 5 prizes home. Lizzo also joined Eilish as one of the biggest winners of the night, taking 3 trophies home.

See the full list of winners below.

Record of the year