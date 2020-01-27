Comedian Pete Holmes tells Malia Obama to & # 39; shut your mouth & # 39; for whispering during his show

%MINIFYHTML7d17c3976e942c879ba95169fcdc6caf11% %MINIFYHTML7d17c3976e942c879ba95169fcdc6caf12%

The funny man of & # 39; Faces and sounds & # 39; He says Barack Obama's daughter was nervous about whispering, laughing and laughing during her comedy show in Boston.

Pete Holmes he remembered getting furious about Barack Obamathe daughter of Malia Obama during one of his comedy shows in Boston. She was with a friend, he told her Conan O & # 39; Brien. He looked "great" and his friend was "hot" but they were a "terrible" audience.

He claimed that the two girls sat in the front row whispering all the time. "It's worse than bothering," he said. "What a nightmare of Black Mirror to be making stand up, and there are two attractive girls, which is what made each nerd become a comedian, in the front row whispering and laughing at people on stage, but in a bad way."

"I tell a joke, and they whisper, they laugh and laugh, and I say: & # 39; What's going on? I can see you & # 39;" he continued. "They were in the front row. They were in the light. As if the focus were on them too. And I just say, & # 39; What's going on? I can see you, please stop & # 39 ;."

It finally broke. "You push Petey too far. I said: & # 39; Please shut up & # 39;" he recalled, claiming he didn't know who she was while he was on the stage fuming. "And I say: & # 39; I don't care. Enjoy the show any way you like. I just don't want to see you & # 39 ;, and I cover them with the curtain."

"I thought this would make you laugh a lot. Nothing. The whole audience turns to me," he said. "After the show, I discovered that she was Obama's daughter."

"I should have been shot," he laughed. "I covered them. I thought: & # 39; Shut up, shut up, shut up. You should disappear & # 39 ;. … And the secret service was like, & # 39; I like this guy & # 39 ;."