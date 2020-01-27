Chris Evans and John Krasinski face Boston accents in the new Super Bowl commercial

%MINIFYHTML5fedb4585437627b7f9298d72d293f7f11% %MINIFYHTML5fedb4585437627b7f9298d72d293f7f12%

WENN / Instar

The star of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; and the director of & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; They join the former comedian of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; Rachel Dratch in a new campaign for Hyundai Sonata 2020.

Proud Boston boys Chris Evans Y John Krasinski They head to the Super Bowl in a fun new commercial for Hyundai.

The actors join the comedian Rachel Dratch playing with its strong Massachusetts accents for promotion, in which Evans and the former "Saturday night live"The actress is on a street and questions Krasinski's driving skills when she stops at a 2020 Hyundai Sonata and begins to become a narrow parking spot.

"Oh, you're not adjusting your car there," Evans tells the "Jack ryan"star.

"Chris, stop being a smartie, okay?" Krasinski responds, while jumping out of the vehicle and promoting the new Remote Smart Parking Assist function of the model.

"Look who has Smart Park …! Just press the (remote) button, park itself … It's perverse (very) smart, and I can park it anywhere …! Game changer!"

The announcement also features a brief appearance of baseball legend Boston Red Sox David Ortiz at the end of the clip

The Hyundai commercial will air during the first quarter of Sunday's big game (February 2), the first Super Bowl in four years that will not feature defending champions, the New England Patriots.

Instead, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, which will take place in Miami, Florida, with Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira topping the halftime show.