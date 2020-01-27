Chris Brown proudly shares a clip of his son and Ammika Harris's, Aeko

Chris Brown shared another short clip with his baby and Ammika Harris's, Aeko. Since the little man came to this world, Chris couldn't be happier and also made sure to publicly show his love for him and Ammika on social media.

Check out the clip that Chris shared on his social media account.

Someone said that baby Aeko looks like him: "He has a nose and I stay so hard," and another follower agreed: "He looks more like you every time."

One commenter said: "He is a lot of joy @chrisbrownofficial da baby goat jr ❤️" and another follower said Royalty is the one that looks like Chris: "I can't wait to see him grow." Loyalty is your twin. Aeko looks like her mother. "

Chris also shared something to mark the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter on social media. Here is his post below.

An Instagram installer said: "So sad more your daughter's condolences to her family," and another disconsolate fan posted this: "@chrisbrownofficial we have to pray immensely for Vanessa." They are still here in deep pain. "

Someone else wrote: ‘Yes, very sad and losing your daughter too‼ ️ He's a lot of man! Its alot. . May both of you rest in peace, "and one follower published this:" It is terrible to hear about the loss of the legend and I express my sincere sympathy for Bryant's family with a broken heart. "Sending prayers to Vanessa and her children."

Another supporter published: "My heroes 🧚🏼‍♀️ We can continue to spread his happiness and positive energy and that of Gigis every day!"

In other news, Chris recently showed his fans the new tattoo that was made.

Apparently, he is a baby, and supporters say this means that he and Ammika Harris' son, Aeko.

Definitely not too far fetched to say that Chris is living his best life these days.



