Chinese Prime Minister visits Wuhan, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak | China news

%MINIFYHTMLda013fb59df1b5583c93b23c93a25c9611% %MINIFYHTMLda013fb59df1b5583c93b23c93a25c9612%

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang visited Wuhan to "inspect and direct,quot; efforts to control a deadly virus outbreak and promised reinforcements, as provincial authorities face accusations of not responding in time.

Li, dressed in a blue protective suit and mask, thanked medical workers in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province and epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, when the death toll rose on Monday to 81.

Plus:

"Li … thanked frontline medical workers for all their efforts in treating patients and urged them to pay attention to their own protection," Xinhua news agency said.

%MINIFYHTMLda013fb59df1b5583c93b23c93a25c9613% %MINIFYHTMLda013fb59df1b5583c93b23c93a25c9614%

"It required efforts to guarantee the supply of medical resources, compete against time to treat patients and ensure an adequate supply in the market and stable prices."

He said 2,500 more medical workers would arrive in the next two days.

Li is the most veteran leader in visiting Wuhan since the outbreak began and is in charge of the main leading body of the ruling party for control of the new virus epidemic.

China expanded radical efforts on Monday to contain the viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and prevent the spread of infections.

The coronavirus has killed 81 people in China, while the total number of confirmed cases rose sharply to 2,744, with cases found in about a dozen countries as far away as France and the United States.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang told medical staff in #Wuhan hospital: I'm here to cheer you up. Protect yourself while treating patients. pic.twitter.com/wNAhIXBjLj – Global Times (@globaltimesnews) January 27, 2020

& # 39; Wuhan jiayou! & # 39;

Li inspected efforts to contain the epidemic and was shown on state television to the main medical workers in chants of "Wuhan jiayou!" – An exhortation to maintain its strength.

He also visited the construction site of a new hospital that will be built in days.

In China's heavily censored social networks, where dissent is generally suppressed, local officials have endured the worst part of the growing public anger over the management of the virus.

Some lashed out at the governor of Hubei, who had to correct himself twice during a press conference about the amount of facial masks that occur in the province.

"If you can confuse the data several times, it is not surprising that the disease has spread so severely," said a Weibo user.

Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang told state-run CCTV that city crisis management "was not good enough," rare public self-criticism for a Chinese official, and said he was willing to resign.

The city of 11 million people is virtual enclosed and much of Hubei, home to almost 60 million people, is under some kind of travel restriction.

The people of Hubei have also been subject to scrutiny within mainland China, and many face officials' suspicions about their recent trips.

"The people of Hubei are being discriminated against," a Wuhan resident complained on the Weibo social media platform.

A county in northern China is offering 1,000 yuan ($ 145) to forecasters who report the presence of any person from Wuhan who has not registered with the authorities, local government television said.