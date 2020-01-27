Chinese officials compete to contain anger over the virus

WUHAN, China – The Chinese government fought on Monday to contain not only the coronavirus epidemic, but also the growing expressions of public fury over crisis management.
Prime Minister Li Keqiang, the prime minister of the Chinese government, flew to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to show his support for medical workers and promise the necessary medical supplies, only to be mocked online for the main workers in an ovation encouraging.
Mr. Li's visit, which he highlighted in state media, came when Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang acknowledged that local authorities had moved too slowly in the early days of the crisis.
In an interview with CCTV, the main state television network, the mayor said that information about the coronavirus had not been shared with the public in a timely manner, and that he and the secretary of the city's Communist Party, Ma Guoqiang, were willing to give up "Appease public outrage,quot;.
"Our names will live in infamy for closing the door," said Mr. Zhou. "But we believe that, as long as it helps to control the disease, it helps to keep people's lives safe, Comrade Ma Guoqiang and I will take any responsibility," Mr. Zhou said.
The resignation offer, which was not taken immediately, suggested that China's hard-working party hierarchy could settle for local officials such as the mayor and party secretary as sacrifices to calm the public's anger for a spiral of public health crisis that also threatens to have a high economic cost.
With the death toll rising at least to 80, and infections spreading to even more countries, the impacts reverberated worldwide. Shares fell and oil prices fell on Monday because the spread of the virus worried investors around the world.
The S,amp;P 500 fell 1.6 percent, its biggest drop in almost four months, and the actions of airlines and companies that depend on China's tourism were particularly affected.
The main stock indexes in Europe fell more than 2 percent. While many markets in Asia were closed for the holidays, the Tokyo reference Nikkei 225 index sank 2 percent.
The Chinese currency also fell, while investors moved to safe shelters like gold.
In China, the government announced that it would extend the week-long holiday for the Lunar New Year for three days, which was scheduled to end on Thursday. The country's economy, which is experiencing its worst slowdown in Almost three decades, it is already suffering from the impact of the outbreak, and there is a fear that consumer spending will decrease as residents stay home during extended vacations.
In Beijing, where 72 cases had been reported on Monday morning, the authorities warned that anyone who returned to the city from other parts of China should be confined to their homes for 14 days.
That could significantly reduce the city's workforce even after extended vacations end. Hundreds of millions of people travel during the holidays, which began on Saturday, and would normally begin to return in the next few days.
In Shanghai, the country's financial center, the authorities ordered the companies to remain closed until midnight on February 9. In the vicinity of Suzhou, a large manufacturing center, companies were ordered to open before February 8. Some companies, including giant Internet Tencent, also told their workers to stay home until February 10.
The epidemic has already closed many major tourist attractions, including Disney theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong, as well as the Forbidden City and sections of the Great Wall outside Beijing.
Major film studios postponed the opening of films in what would normally have been a high season of viewing, while Several sporting events were canceled or postponed. China's professional basketball league, the C.B.A., announced that it would suspend its season indefinitely.
The crisis has become an unexpected challenge for the leadership of the Communist Party, especially for President Xi Jinping, who said nothing in public about the matter until he convened an extraordinary meeting of the Party's Politburo Standing Committee on Saturday.
Li, an economist who has been prime minister since 2013, has taken the formal leadership of China's crisis management team for the epidemic. But Mr. Xi, much more powerful, who is also the leader of the Communist Party, has pointed out that he is the true power in charge.
Only a few days earlier, Mr. Li had reflected less urgency about the viral outbreak when discussing it, without wearing a medical mask, while meeting with medical workers in the distant Qinghai province.
On Monday, on the contrary, he made several appearances around Wuhan, visiting a hospital, where he promised to deliver 20,000 surgical masks and a supermarket, where, now with a mask, he led the workers in a song.
"Wuhan," he said. "Jia you,quot;, they responded in chorus, using a phrase that means "add oil,quot;, but it translates roughly as an exciting "Go!"
On Twitter, which is blocked in China, the gesture was mocked. "Wuhan's pneumonia is afraid of slogans," a user aware in Chinese.
Wuhan residents have crouched to a great extent to quietly wait for the epidemic. For the most part, they remain inside their homes, and venture to find supplies and food, medical visits and occasional bursts of exercise.
Even so, several said they had heard about Mr. Li's visit and welcomed him as a sign that the central leadership was committed to supporting the city and surrounding areas, which have been blocked since last week.
"This shows that they are becoming serious," said Shao Shigui, a retired steel worker from southwest China who was walking along a walk along the Yangtze River. He had come to Wuhan with his wife to help his daughter, who is pregnant, and said he was taking a break from the monotony of staying at home.
"In China, if a leader visits, it shows that all government resources can be mobilized," he said.
The United States, Japan, France, Russia and other countries, meanwhile, rushed to get the citizens trapped in the city, after the government closed the main modes of transport.
Since then, the city of 11 million has descended into a surreal calm, except around hospitals.
Most stores remained closed, but they opened supermarkets, fresh produce stores and pharmacies, although many pharmacies have run out of protective masks, hand sanitizers and other supplies needed to protect against the virus.
Residents with fever and cough who feared they had contracted the coronavirus continued to line up in clinics and hospitals, but in smaller numbers than the previous days. Most of the streets were free of cars, and many residents walked or rode bicycles to do their shopping.
"It is possible to live, but it is not a real New Year," said Qiu Dongjun, a 38-year-old construction worker from rural Hubei carrying a grocery bag. "I've been eating so many instant noodle containers that my mouth and nose are on fire."
He said Mr. Li's visit was a promising political gesture.
"People in Wuhan have many practical problems," he said. “How will our salary be paid? What happens if companies sink? Who will make sure we receive our unpaid wages? These are practical problems, ”he said, his voice partly muffled by his protective mask.
"You can't expect all those problems to be resolved in Beijing," he said before leaving.
The mayor of Wuhan, Mr. Zhou, defended his actions even when he accepted the responsibility of falling short. He said he had been prevented from alerting the public before due to the reporting rules under the laws governing disease outbreaks. He suggested that he had to wait for the approval of senior officials.
A woman He responded angrily on the comment page below the People’s Daily live broadcast of the mayor’s interview on Weibo, the popular Chinese social media platform. He noted that the government had informed the World Health Organization on December 31, but not the public most directly affected until January 20.
"The Wuhan government will be condemned over the centuries if it puts the map of China in red," he wrote, referring to the maps that represent the spread of the virus.
After weeks of limited steps before the severity of the epidemic was recognized, government agencies have been encouraged to fight the crisis, leaving aside other priorities for now.
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a notice dated Sunday that banks "should not apply for blind loans, cut off loans or suspend them,quot; in response to the crisis.
On Monday, State Grid, the government-controlled electricity supplier, said it would stop power outages for residents whose bills fall into arrears while authorities deal with the outbreak.
Chris Buckley reported from Wuhan and Steven Lee Myers from Beijing. Raymond Zhong, Alexandra Stevenson and Katie Robertson contributed the reports. Elsie Chen, Claire Fu, Zoe Mou and Elaine Yu contributed to the research.
%MINIFYHTML9a30f42eb3f3e9d574370a6bbcb29c2b11%