Chinese officials compete to contain anger over the virus

WUHAN, China – The Chinese government fought on Monday to contain not only the coronavirus epidemic, but also the growing expressions of public fury over crisis management.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang, the prime minister of the Chinese government, flew to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, to show his support for medical workers and promise the necessary medical supplies, only to be mocked online for the main workers in an ovation encouraging.

Mr. Li's visit, which he highlighted in state media, came when Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang acknowledged that local authorities had moved too slowly in the early days of the crisis.

In an interview with CCTV, the main state television network, the mayor said that information about the coronavirus had not been shared with the public in a timely manner, and that he and the secretary of the city's Communist Party, Ma Guoqiang, were willing to give up "Appease public outrage,quot;.