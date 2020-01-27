China's coronavirus has revived global economic fears

Before a mysterious respiratory illness arose in central China, which spread with lethal effect across the world's most populous nation, the health concerns of the global economy had been alleviated, replaced by a measure of optimism.
The United States and China had achieved a faint pause in a trade war that had damaged both sides. The spectrum of open hostilities between the United States and Iran had returned to a standstill. Although Europe remained stagnant, Germany, the largest economy on the continent, had escaped the threat of recession.
Now, the world is worrying again.
An outbreak that originated in China and goes beyond its borders has caused new fears, sending markets to a sting that destroys wealth. It has caused the alarm that the world economy may be in another shock, offsetting the benefits of the commercial truce and geopolitical relaxation, and providing a new reason for businesses and households to duck.
On Monday, investors threw shares in stock exchanges from Asia to Europe to North America. They entrusted their money to traditional shelters, raising the value of the yen, the dollar and gold. They lowered the price of oil for fear that weaker economies would mean less fuel demand.
In summary, those in control of money took note of a growing crisis in a country of 1.4 billion people, whose consumers and businesses are the main engine of economic growth worldwide, and chose to reduce their risk exposure.
By late Monday, the virus had killed more than 80 people in China. Nearly 3,000 had been infected, mainly in mainland China, but also in Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and as far away as Australia, Canada and the United States.
The emergence of the virus in China, whose government imprison journalists and strictly control the information, left the world uncomfortably short of the facts necessary to assess the dangers.
"It is the uncertainty of how the global economy will respond to the outbreak," said Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, a bank specializing in London. That will depend on the severity, spread and duration of the outbreak, he said, and "we really don't know the answers to any of these questions."
What was left to the imagination resonated as a reason for investors to download something less than something safe.
Shares in Japan and Europe fell more than 2 percent. In New York, the S,amp;P 500 fell 1.6 percent, with shares of companies whose sales depend on China especially susceptible. Wynn Resorts, which operates casinos in the gambling paradise of Macau, a special administrative region of China, fell more than 8 percent.
The virus and the accompanying unknowns conjured up memories of another deadly disease that began in China, the severe acute respiratory syndrome [SARS] outbreak of 2002-3, which He killed almost 800 people.
"In many ways, it looks similar," said Nicholas R. Lardy, an expert in China and a senior member of the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “We are seeing rapid increases in the number of cases. Hospitals are overwhelmed and can't even evaluate people with symptoms. I hope the cases go very, very high. "
In the end, SARS significantly slowed the Chinese economy, lowering the annual growth rate to 9.1 percent in the second quarter of 2003 from 11.1 percent in the previous quarter, according to Oxford Economics, an independent research institute in London.
The episode coincides with the Lunar New Year, an important holiday in which hundreds of millions of Chinese travel to their villages to visit their relatives.
With air, rail and road connections in central China restricted as the government seeks to block the spread of the virus, hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses are likely to be affected.
Some economists assume that these effects will dissipate rapidly, which will lead to a revival of the consumer economy in a matter of months. This is how the events took place in 2003.
"Our base is that it will have a fairly large but relatively short-lived impact," said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia's economy at Oxford Economics, based in Hong Kong.
From the hopeful point of view, the economic damage will be contained by the aggressive response of the Chinese government in the effective quarantine of the center of the outbreak: Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, and much of the surrounding area in Hubei province.
But Wuhan is an industry center, sometimes called Chicago of China, that intensifies the implications of quarantine for the national economy.
"This is unprecedented," said Lardy. “The economic effects can be much greater than the SARS. Wuhan is an important industrial city, and if you are basically closing it, it will have an important effect. "
The Chinese government has already extended the Lunar New Year holiday for three days, until February 2, ensuring that migrant workers do not return to their factory jobs as soon as it was anticipated, which almost certainly interrupts production. Suzhou, an important industrial city near Shanghai, has extended vacations until at least February 8.
Since China's economy is the source of approximately one third of global economic growth, the slowdown could be widely felt.
More directly, China's neighbors would absorb the effects, especially those that depend on tourists from China, including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Over the weekend, China announced that it was except for group trips abroad by its citizens.
If China's factories are hampered by additional transportation restrictions that limit factory production, that could become a global event. It could affect iron ore mines in Australia and India that feed raw materials in smelters in China. It could limit the sales of computer chips and glass panel displays manufactured in plants in Malaysia and South Korea.
It could reduce sales of factory machinery produced in Germany and auto parts manufactured in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. It could even affect the purchases of additional US agricultural products that China agreed under the trade agreement signed this month.
The impact is hitting just as China faces its slowest pace of economic growth in decades, reliving fears that its reduced appetite for world goods and services could jeopardize jobs on multiple coasts.
"China is obviously slowing down in a structural way," said Silvia Dall’Angelo, senior economist at Hermes Investment Management in London. “The global economy is clearly more unstable, with slow growth. It is clearly more vulnerable to shocks. "
The SARS outbreak prompted the government to stimulate the Chinese economy by directing a credit increase that financed large infrastructure projects. But whatever damage China faces this time, its willingness to respond will be limited by government concerns about the increase in public debt.
"Now they are much more limited," said Lardy, the expert in China. "I think people underestimate the conviction that senior leadership has, that they really want to reduce financial risk."
But as global investors try to assess prospects, one element is the same as always in China: information is scarce. Trust in the authorities is minimal.
During the SARS outbreak, the government was slow to recognize the existence of the virus since local officials actively covered up the cases, allowing the threat to multiply.
This time, the government has tried to project the feeling that it is directly counting on the crisis. President Xi Jinping has publicly acknowledged the threat and warned local officials not to hide problem reports
But at the present time of agitation, any lack of perceived information tends to be bad news.
"This, of course, remains a system of government where transparency is not maintained as an important criterion," said Kuijs of Oxford Economics. "This is still a general system in which the discretionary decisions of the bureaucrats are driving everything instead of very clear rules."
Clifford Krauss and Matt Phillips contributed reports.