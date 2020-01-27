China's coronavirus has revived global economic fears

Before a mysterious respiratory illness arose in central China, which spread with lethal effect across the world's most populous nation, the health concerns of the global economy had been alleviated, replaced by a measure of optimism.

The United States and China had achieved a faint pause in a trade war that had damaged both sides. The spectrum of open hostilities between the United States and Iran had returned to a standstill. Although Europe remained stagnant, Germany, the largest economy on the continent, had escaped the threat of recession.

Now, the world is worrying again.

An outbreak that originated in China and goes beyond its borders has caused new fears, sending markets to a sting that destroys wealth. It has caused the alarm that the world economy may be in another shock, offsetting the benefits of the commercial truce and geopolitical relaxation, and providing a new reason for businesses and households to duck.

On Monday, investors threw shares in stock exchanges from Asia to Europe to North America. They entrusted their money to traditional shelters, raising the value of the yen, the dollar and gold. They lowered the price of oil for fear that weaker economies would mean less fuel demand.