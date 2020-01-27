China's coronavirus: everything you need to know in 500 words | China news

%MINIFYHTML40364a554b3a744902bfc95882770e3e11% %MINIFYHTML40364a554b3a744902bfc95882770e3e12%

Health authorities around the world are dealing with an outbreak of a new coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

At least 81 people have died in China and almost 3,000 have been infected worldwide.

Plus:

Here is what you need to know:

What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), according to the World Health Organization ( WHO).

They circulate in animals and some can be transmitted between animals and humans. There are several known coronaviruses that circulate in animals that have not yet infected humans.

The new coronavirus has been named new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). It is the seventh coronavirus that is known to affect humans.

What are the symptoms?

Common signs of infection include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, SARS, kidney failure and death.

It is believed that the incubation period of the new coronavirus is between one and 14 days. The virus is contagious before symptoms appear.

How many people are affected?

Eighty-one people have died in China and 2,744 have been infected, according to official figures and state media.

Elsewhere, cases have been confirmed in Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

Canada has also reported a "suspected case confirmed."

Where he came from?

China alerted WHO to several cases of pneumonia in Wuhan on December 31.

It is believed that the new coronavirus originated in a seafood market, where wildlife was also sold illegally.

Scientists comparing the genetic sequences of the new coronavirus with those of other known coronaviruses have suggested that it probably originated in snakes.

What we know so far about the coronavirus

What is happening in China now?

Efforts to contain the outbreak have caused a major disruption in China, with almost 20 cities facing travel restrictions, affecting at least 56 million people. Detection stations have been established in bus terminals, trains and airplanes throughout the country.

China also has iintroduced a ban on wildlife trade and extended the Lunar New Year holidays until February 2 to prevent transmission from accelerating when people return from vacation.

The United States, Japan and several European countries are working to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan and the wider province of Hubei in some cases.

Should I be worried? And what can I do to protect myself?

WHO has recognized that the virus is an emergency in China, but said on January 23 that it was too early to declare it a public health emergency of international interest.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the agency, arrived in Beijing to meet with government and health officials.

Follow local guidelines on measures to stay safe.

WHO recommends basic hand hygiene, such as washing your hands with soap and water, and making sure to cover your mouth with your elbow when you sneeze or cough.

Avoid unnecessary and unprotected contact with animals and be sure to wash your hands thoroughly after contact with one.

Make sure the meat you eat is well cooked.