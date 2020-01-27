China fights the outbreak of coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTMLd252146019449a5b3af221bc25195bd711% %MINIFYHTMLd252146019449a5b3af221bc25195bd712%

China and countries around the world are struggling to contain the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed at least 81 people and infected more than 2,700.

Germany has reported its first case of the virus, as the United States and Canada updated travel warnings to advise their citizens to avoid all non-essential trips to China.

More than 56 million people in almost 20 Chinese cities, including Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province where the virus originated, have been prevented from traveling in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus during the Lunar New Year or the Festival Spring, traditionally in China. Busiest travel season.

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) is currently in China.

The agency has acknowledged that respiratory disease is an emergency in China, but said last week it was too early to declare the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern. He has described the overall risk of the virus as high.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, January 28

Germany reports first case of coronavirus

Germany has reported on its first case of the deadly coronavirus in the southern region of Bavaria, the Bavarian Ministry of Health said on Monday.

"A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus," a ministry spokesman said, adding that he is under surveillance in an isolation room.

The ministry gave no further details on how the patient became infected, but said he was in a "good medical condition."

The United States tells citizens to avoid all non-essential trips to China, as it prepares the evacuation

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday expressed advice to US travelers to avoid all non-essential trips to China, as a result of the coronavirus.

The CDC alert is now at the highest level: Warning.

He advised anyone who had to travel to the country to avoid sick people, stay away from food and animal markets, and wash their hands thoroughly and frequently. He added that older people and people with underlying health problems were at greater risk.

China, Beijing, suspends most bus services to neighboring Hebei

The Beijing Public Transportation Group of China said it will suspend most bus services to the neighboring province of Hebei starting Tuesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement in its official Weibo account.

The Chinese city of Tangshan suspends public transport to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Tangshan, the largest steel city in China in the northern province of Hebei, announced Tuesday morning that it would suspend all public transport within the city in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

South Korea & # 39; everything & # 39; to contain virus outbreak

South Korea said Tuesday that it would "contain everything,quot; to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus that was spreading by confirming its fourth case of infection.

"The government will strive to protect citizens and minimize their impact on the economy," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said at a policy meeting in Seoul.

Hong said the government will finance efforts to contain the virus using the emergency fund of the existing budget, which includes 20.8 billion won ($ 17.8 million) for anti-epidemic measures.

Canada says "avoid all trips,quot; to Hubei province, citing travel restrictions

Canada has told its citizens to "avoid all trips,quot; to the Chinese province of Hubei, since a second person, the wife of the man who was found to have the coronavirus, was diagnosed with the infection.

