Chicago West shows his vocal skills in a nice video singing "Jesus, I love you,quot;

It is well known at this time that Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have some of the prettiest children in Hollywood. They are all ridiculously adorable and, fortunately, we can keep up with all their tenderness thanks to Kim's social media posts. In his last, he shared a sweet video of Chicago West singing his favorite gospel songs.

Little Chicago West has just turned two and is already showing an impressive ability to sing. His mother, Kim Kardashian, posted a video on his Chicago Instagram account singing "Jesus, I Love You,quot; and "Hallelujah,quot;, which according to Kim's caption, are his favorite songs.

Chicago West, along with her brothers, North West, Saint West and Psalm West regularly attend the weekly Sunday service sessions of her father Kanye, so it makes sense that she has collected some of the songs her choir sings.

It is likely that Cutie Chicago has also seen her older sister, North, singing with her father, since North is often with Kanye and the chorus and also sings. We are still waiting for Cutie Pie Saint to take his turn.

Last year, Chicago and North joined the Sunday Service choir and sang an infused gospel version of Prince's "Nothing Compares To U." It is safe to say that Kim and Kanye have two future artists in their hands.

Kanye's recent Sunday service was a special tribute to Kobe Bryant after the death of the NBA legend and his daughter Gianna.

