Chasing football secrets, Hacker also found the richest woman in Africa

The Portuguese fan was looking for the secrets of football when he began hacking the legal and financial networks that support the multi-billion dollar gaming industry five years ago.

For years, he looted internal documents and secret agreements, unmasking questionable practices, and even criminality, of lawyers, players and teams, and then published the information anonymously on a platform he called Football Leaks. Furious teams cursed him. The agents threatened to sue him. Embarrassed investigators promised to arrest him.

What none of them knew was that the large amount of data obtained by the hacker, a 31-year-old football fan named Rui Pinto, also kept a much bigger secret.

One night, at the end of 2018, in Budapest, where he hid before being finally arrested and extradited to Portugal, Pinto told his French lawyer William Bourdon that he believed he had obtained information that revealed how Isabel dos Santos, the richest woman of Africa and the daughter of the former president of Angola, had accumulated his fortune of $ 2 billion.