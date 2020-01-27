Chasing football secrets, Hacker also found the richest woman in Africa

The Portuguese fan was looking for the secrets of football when he began hacking the legal and financial networks that support the multi-billion dollar gaming industry five years ago.
For years, he looted internal documents and secret agreements, unmasking questionable practices, and even criminality, of lawyers, players and teams, and then published the information anonymously on a platform he called Football Leaks. Furious teams cursed him. The agents threatened to sue him. Embarrassed investigators promised to arrest him.
What none of them knew was that the large amount of data obtained by the hacker, a 31-year-old football fan named Rui Pinto, also kept a much bigger secret.
One night, at the end of 2018, in Budapest, where he hid before being finally arrested and extradited to Portugal, Pinto told his French lawyer William Bourdon that he believed he had obtained information that revealed how Isabel dos Santos, the richest woman of Africa and the daughter of the former president of Angola, had accumulated his fortune of $ 2 billion.
Those secrets, revealed this month in international news media accounts, including articles in The New York Times, have led to an investigation by Ms. dos Santos, accused of looting Angola's state oil company and other institutions to finance an expanding commercial empire that included shares in diamond exports from the impoverished country , its dominant mobile phone company, two of its banks and its largest cement company.
Until his arrest and extradition to Portugal last March, Mr. Pinto had sown panic since 2015. within the halls of power in the most popular sport in the world. In his piracy, he had addressed not only some of the biggest football teams and institutions, but also law firms and professional services that supported his activities.
A connection between football and the leaks of dos Santos is that each one included the publication of confidential documents of the powerful law firm PLMJ, based in Lisbon. Several of the charges Mr. Pinto faces in Portugal are directly related to his illegal access to the PLMJ computer server.
It was PLMJ lawyers who in 2015 He prepared a 16-page summary for Ms. dos Santos, pointing out the tax advantages of companies domiciled in Malta. Subsequently, Ms. Dos Santos used companies based in Malta for some of her higher profile transactions. One of its Maltese companies was used as an intermediary to hire consultants from companies such as Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company and PwC to obtain advice on the review of the Angolan state oil company, where she served as president from 2016 to 2017, after Be named for the one published by her father.
"Of course, we are not aware of the source of the documentation on which recent press stories are based," said Luís Pais Antunes, managing partner of PLMJ. In any case, he added, "it is impossible that the documentation that is being used for most of the stories is related in any way to PLMJ or has ever been available to us."
Unsure of what he had exactly when his football hacking appeared hundreds of thousands of pages related to the companies controlled by Mrs. Dos Santos and her husband, Mr. Pinto asked Mr. Bourdon, according to the French lawyer, if he could take a hard drive that contains the data to an irregularity reporting platform that Bourdon had installed in Africa.
Bourdon said in an interview last week that he quickly concluded that the scale and complexity of the information meant that it was necessary to share it with the International Consortium of More Experienced Investigators and with better resources. Last week, that consortium and international media organizations, including The Times, published details of Ms. Dos Santos' business.
"He fell for this," Bourdon said. He said that in addition to sharing the data obtained by Mr. Pinto with journalists, he had also provided the hard drive containing the information to the national prosecutors of financial crimes in France.
"I built a very secure relationship with him, and he was happy to share the information with us about this great African scandal," said Bourdon, known for representing other high-profile people who leaked confidential information into the public domain. , including former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.
The revelation that Mr. Pinto, a Portuguese citizen with no known ties to Angola, was behind the leak of information about Ms. Dos Santos, weakened his claims that the revelations were "a very concentrated, orchestrated and well-targeted political attack coordinated, before elections in Angola next year. "
"It is an attempt to neutralize me and discredit the legacy of President dos Santos and his family," he said in a statement after the publication of harmful articles about her. His father, José Eduardo dos Santos, was president of Angola for 38 years until he resigned in 2017.
The heart of the Angolan investigation involves the holding of Isabel dos Santos in Sonangol, the state oil monopoly, particularly during November 2017, the month she was fired as its president. At that time, more than $ 57 million was withdrawn from the Sonangol account at EuroBic, a Portuguese bank where Ms. Dos Santos is the largest shareholder, to pay a large amount of bills issued by a Dubai company owned by her friend .
On Thursday, the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that a EuroBic banker who managed the Sonangol account, Nuno Ribeiro da Cunha, had been found dead Wednesday night at his home in Lisbon. Lusa cited a police source who said the death seemed to be suicide. EuroBic said last Monday that he was ending his relationship with her.
The recently leaked documents provide a detailed description of how Ms. Dos Santos exploited her country's resources, acquiring shares in vital Angolan industries such as telecommunications, diamonds and construction, often through orders signed by her father. She has denied acting badly and has long maintained that she is a self-made woman.
While Mr. Pinto has been hailed as a hero by those who demand greater transparency in football, his behavior has raised doubts about his motivations. He reached an out-of-court settlement with Caledonian Bank in 2014, for example, after being accused of hacking his systems and transferring thousands of dollars from one of his client accounts.
Pinto has denied stealing the money, but, citing a confidentiality agreement, has refused to provide additional details about the incident.
Bourdon said he hoped that reporting on Mr. Pinto's role in the matter could improve his client's position in Portugal, where he will face a trial later this year on 93 charges related to his efforts to expose the internal workings of the industry. of football He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of all charges against him.
For years, hiding behind the pseudonym John, Pinto revealed confidential information, including player contracts, internal team financial documents and confidential emails, which ran the curtain on the dark world of football finance. His revelations, although illegal, led to criminal prosecutions for taxes by several important players and even helped reactivate officials in the United States. An investigation of sexual assault involving the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Officials in Las Vegas finally decided not to press charges against Ronaldo, but even with Mr. Pinto in prison, the repercussions of his efforts continue to affect the football industry. Players and clubs have faced the punishment of state and sports authorities, and investigations into tax evasion continue in several European countries.
One of the most notable open cases involves the Premier League champion Manchester City. The governing body of European football is weighing A possible ban on the lucrative Champions League team after studying details, revealed by Football Leaks, of an apparent effort by the City to bypass financial rules.
Bourdon has argued that Pinto should be considered a whistleblower, even though he is not a football expert, and even though his methods could have been illegal.
"He took all the risks," Bourdon said. "He suffered because he was inspired by the feeling that his data should be published to understand all the dark and corrupt practices in the football community."
Pinto has remained in custody since his return to Portugal, where authorities accused him of obtaining illegal access to confidential data and, most importantly, of trying to extort a powerful sports agency. In that incident, Portuguese prosecutors said Pinto sought up to one million euros (about $ 1.1 million) in exchange for removing information belonging to the company, Doyen Sports.
Michael Forsythe contributed reporting.