Channing Tatum and Jessie J's love was hotter than ever at the Grammy party

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Republic Records
Jessie JY Channing Tatum they took their romance to 2020 Grammys.
After their reconciliation after a brief breakup, the couple smiled at the party after the Republic Records Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
A privileged information shared with E! The news that Channing and Jessie arrived at the party full of stars together and ready for the party.
"Channing seemed super happy and nodded as he danced and headed to the party," the source shared. "They reached their table and Channing was on Jessie. They hugged for a moment while they were chatting. It was super cute. They both seemed to have drinks and let go."
While sitting at his table, the actor made sure to stay close to his girlfriend while they talked and shared some flirtatious moments, which included some whispers and a kiss. The viewer noted that the couple seemed "affectionate and proud to be together."
Of course, they didn't spend all night sitting at their table. The source shared that the couple went to another table where Republic Records executives were sitting (Jessie is signed with the label). They said goodbye and then held hands as they walked through the crowd to their seats.
Later in the night, the singer of "Bang Bang,quot; and Mike Magic A star was seen looking at photos on Jessie's phone, and both were moved by the photos that had been taken.
As the source pointed out, "It was a very nice moment and Channing seemed very attentive to Jessie."
The night of the couple's date ended up being a double date, since the source shared that Dennis Quaid and his fiancee Laura SavoieHe arrived at the party and dated Channing and Jessie. (Dennis and Channing co-starred in 2009 AMERICAN SOLDIER. Joe: the rise of the cobra.)
"Once Dennis arrived at Jessie and Channing's table, he greeted them and hugged them," the viewer said. "Dennis was looking at photos on his phone that showed one of his friends at the table. They were both looking at their phones from side to side. Dennis and Channing danced together, and then he, Jessie and Channing took a selfie together, the three of them. It was so cute. It looked like a family portrait. "
Jessie also shared excerpts from the party in her Instagram story. First, she posted a video of her and the Increase alum getting ready for the party. Then he shared videos of the car trip to the event. His story also documented fun dance moments of the night that included his belts alongside Miley Cyrus"Party In The U.S.A.", which she wrote.
The cutest video, however, came when a friend of the couple posted a video of them dancing to BeyoncéThe "Formation,quot; of its history. The two lovebirds stood side by side with their hands crossed in front of them as they moved their heads up and down just like in the music video "Formation." Near the end of the clip, Jessie shared a flirtatious "hey,quot; with her boyfriend, who responded with a smile. The "Who You Are,quot; singer shared the video about her own story.
Basically, these two were completely in love with each other throughout the night and seem to be in complete bliss.
Other celebrities at the party were Shawn mendes, Diplo, Kelly machine gun, Noah Cyrus,Hailee Steinfeld, Pia Mia, Nikita Dragun Y Stassie Karanikolaou, among others.
—Amanda Williams Report
