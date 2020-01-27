Channing Tatum and Jessie J's love was hotter than ever at the Grammy party

Jessie JY Channing Tatum they took their romance to 2020 Grammys.

After their reconciliation after a brief breakup, the couple smiled at the party after the Republic Records Grammys in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

A privileged information shared with E! The news that Channing and Jessie arrived at the party full of stars together and ready for the party.

"Channing seemed super happy and nodded as he danced and headed to the party," the source shared. "They reached their table and Channing was on Jessie. They hugged for a moment while they were chatting. It was super cute. They both seemed to have drinks and let go."

While sitting at his table, the actor made sure to stay close to his girlfriend while they talked and shared some flirtatious moments, which included some whispers and a kiss. The viewer noted that the couple seemed "affectionate and proud to be together."