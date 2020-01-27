Celebrities pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

The world is still mourning the loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and celebrity tributes continue to arrive.

The celebrities turned to mass social networks to pay their respects to one of the most emblematic figures in basketball.

The former president of the United States, Barack Obama, issued a statement via Twitter following the news of Bryant's surprise death.

"Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family. an unthinkable day, "Obama tweeted.

Bryant was heading to a youth basketball game with his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters there were no survivors and that there were a total of nine people aboard the helicopter.

These are some of the famous tributes to Kobe: