Cartoon predicts Kobe's death 3 years ago – Conspiracy of the Illuminati!

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter accident was predicted more than 3 years ago, by an animated ComedyCentral comedy called Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

The program, which aired in 2016, represented Kobe falling into a helicopter accident.

An anguished Kobe is seen coming out of the helicopter, and the character tells Kobe: "Pass the trophies and we'll help you."

Kobe refuses and the helicopter explodes.

Here is the cartoon, which shows Kobe's death:

The first reports of the accident are surprisingly similar. According to multiple reports, the helicopter accident was probably not the cause of the occupant's death, but rather the fire and the explosion that occurred later.

So, as you can imagine, Twitter is now full of thousands of conspiracy theories of the Illuminati around Kobe's death.

Here are some: