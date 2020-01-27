Cartoon predicts Kobe's death 3 years ago – Conspiracy of the Illuminati!

The tragic death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter accident was predicted more than 3 years ago, by an animated ComedyCentral comedy called Legends of Chamberlain Heights.

The program, which aired in 2016, represented Kobe falling into a helicopter accident.

An anguished Kobe is seen coming out of the helicopter, and the character tells Kobe: "Pass the trophies and we'll help you."

Kobe refuses and the helicopter explodes.

