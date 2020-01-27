Carey Mulligan joins stars and filmmakers in the alternative campaign of BAFTA

%MINIFYHTML32883f49dd17ccaae70cc219223f2f0e11% %MINIFYHTML32883f49dd17ccaae70cc219223f2f0e12%

In the days before the BAFTA Film Awards, the star of & # 39; Suffragette & # 39; and many other British actresses team up with Time & # 39; s Up U.K. to invite fans to celebrate those who feel lost by mistake.

Carey Mulligan Y Amma Asante They are among the stars and filmmakers who have launched a social media campaign to recognize women and people of color who missed the BAFTA Film Awards this year.

The heads of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts were criticized after nominations were announced earlier this month, as no color actors were nominated for the main awards, and the list of best directors was male.

Before Sunday's ceremony (February 2), Carey, Amma and others have partnered with the equal organization Time & # 39; s Up UK to ask fans to celebrate those who feel lost by mistake, and they They would have carried a nomination on a more diverse list.

Nominating his election for the best Director's gong, Carey said in a press release: "He would give a nomination to BAFTA to Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers," while Belle's director, Amma, complained that the Lena Waithe written suspense "Queen & Slim", Lost.

"My choice for Best Actress in a leading role for this year's BAFTA Film Awards is Jodie Turner-Smith in & # 39; Queen & Slim & # 39; "he added.

Similary Gemma Arterton believed Olivia Wildedirectorial debut "Smart reserve"He missed it and said," I loved Booksmart and I can't believe I haven't received any assent, especially for the acting and first-time director. The same goes for & # 39;The Nightingale& # 39; and & # 39;Portrait of a lady on fire"."

Joely richardson Meanwhile, he expressed disappointment at the fact that his mother, Vanessa Redgrave, did not receive a nod to the best supporting actress for "Mrs. Lowry & Son".

Akua Gyamfi, founder of the British Blacklist entertainment platform, also listed a series of color actors whom she considered deserved recognition, including Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, Cynthia Erivo, Daniel KaluuyaY Damson Idris.

In explaining the rationale behind the intervention, Time & # 39; s Up UK president Heather Rabbatts said: "Time & # 39; s Up wants to make sure we don't let these awards go by without raising the profile of those whose efforts and performances have not reached the nominations. So, we are carrying out a social media campaign that will highlight those who are absent and who we also want to be recognized. "