Cardiff criticizes Reading for accusing fans of racist and homophobic behavior in the FA Cup tie | Soccer news





Cardiff fans were warned about the public address system at Madejski Stadium

Cardiff has denied that his fans have used racist and homophobic chants against Reading and claim that the language led by the two followers was "anti-Welsh / anti-English."

Allegations of discriminatory behavior by fans clouded the tie of the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday at Madejski Stadium after an announcement about the public address system asked the "visiting fanatics,quot; to give up singing "no it was acceptable. "

Subsequently, Reading issued a statement stating that "two isolated but totally unacceptable incidents of discriminatory abuse,quot; had been reported by a delegate on game day, while Thames Valley police confirmed that four men had been arrested for "alleged racially aggravated abuse. "

However, after discussions with Reading, the Thames Valley Police and the South Wales Police, Cardiff says there is no evidence that his supporters have had racist or homophobic behavior.

A statement from the club said: "It is understood that the four Cardiff City supporters arrested and subsequently released before the investigation were summoned during the meeting for using what could be considered unjustified language.

"You could hear this language among fans of both clubs and it was anti-Welsh / anti-English in nature."

"We are extremely disappointed that Reading Football Club has chosen to label the behavior as racist and homophobic (for which there has been no evidence).

"We also question its protocol and procedure on the day and welcome a full investigation into its use for the benefit of both our clubs and British football."

"We are also very disturbed and concerned with some of the subsequent press and media reports on this matter.

"Cardiff City Football Club fully supports the efforts being made to banish racism, homophobia and other prejudices from our game and believes that inaccurate or misinformed reports harm and dilute this critical message and the work that football performs in various communities of our city and its surroundings.

"Cardiff City is an inclusive club and encompasses all cultures, ethnicities and people. We would appreciate the retraction of those media and media that have given the perception that our followers are racist and homophobic."

Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo added: "Our football club is proud to respect all people, regardless of background, beliefs or orientation.

"Cardiff is a modern, diverse and welcoming multicultural city, and the actions of our followers reflect it in our games. We have a zero tolerance approach towards racist or homophobic behavior and the behavior of our followers constantly reflects it.

"The announcement made in Reading this weekend was harmful and hurtful and we would appreciate a public apology from them to our followers.

"I look forward to the conclusion of the police investigation, at which point I am sure that the reputation of our club and fans will be totally and unequivocally restored."