Cardi B closes the Grammy awards with a dream dress where her massive tattoo is visible: the photos have fans who say that all their sins are forgiven in the angelic look

Cardi B did not come to play at the Grammy Awards, where he decided to skip the red carpet and, however, drew attention with a long and angelic dress that was designed by Thierry Mugler.

The famous New York woman left speechless at the evening ceremony with her husband, Offset, at her side.

Cardi decided to show his dramatic appearance of Mugler in a series of Instagram posts that have now gone viral.

The pure Thierry Mugler dress featured very long sleeves and crystal details and golden stripes.

The nude dress made it possible for Cardi's famous surgically enhanced figure and his huge tattoos to be visible.

Fans loved the look and praised the diva. One person said: "Impose like this on all my photos from now on. And that's how you do it! 😻🔥"

Another commentator shared: "The Lord will forgive all your sins as an angel sis 😂🔥".

This person said he needs to focus on other issues: “Who cares! This shit should have been turned off! RIP. Kobe and Gigi and the other families who lost their loved ones! 💔💔 "

This supporter replied: "Royalty! A queen with her king!

In a recent interview, Cardi explained how she and Offset managed to reconcile after he cheated on her, and she threatened to file for divorce.

She talked about her special bond: “I feel we are a very regular couple. We do regular things. I feel that: we are famous … we are popular right now, I do not know the obsession, since I feel that everything we do is a big problem. Even before the bad scandals, since the first time they saw us together, it was like this big crazy business. "

He concluded by saying: “I go out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing. It's like doing the perfect things … it takes time. You know, fucking and hanging out doesn't mean you are like a perfect note, it takes time. Take time. And it is a marriage, and there is a child involved and a family involved. "

Cardi and Offset have never been better as a couple and their supporters support them in an important way.



