Cardi B appeared online after revealing results of alleged plastic surgeries

WENN / Avalon

The beater & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; She is accused of having several procedures performed on her face that make her resemble her nemesis Nicki Minaj now, while others are talking about her larger breasts.



Cardi B He recently provoked another rumor of plastic surgery when he wore a ski mask several times and may have revealed the results now. The Bronx woman left for Clive Davis and the pre-Grammy gala at the Recording Academy in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, January 25, when people noticed her different physical characteristics.

Some people believe that the 27-year-old star underwent some facial procedures, including some fillers and nose surgery, which now made her look like her nemesis Nicki Minaj. "This is really mysterious, why would Cardi go out and put her archenemy's face on hers? This is disturbing," said an Internet user about Cardi's supposed new face. "I think imitation is really a sincere form of flattery."

The online troll continued to speculate what work has been done on Cardi's face. "Look at the contour of the nose and the refinement of the tip in 2019. Its bridge is removed naturally. It seems that fillers were added, so it is not so hard, it seems that his cheeks and jaw also softened," said the user . "It seems he was eating some good cakes and pies for a few weeks."

Another commented: "His nose looks wider than usual now." Someone else said: "She had done a bit. A closer picture would be loaded for some reason. The gag is that the nose that looks like it was trying to copy is not small, especially from a profile view. The tip falls down. Cardi already had that my Ecuadorian friends have noses like that. "

I'm not a fan of Cardi, someone made fun of her, "And you can't tell an ugly girl she's not pretty hahaha. All this makeup and work and still busted."

Others, however, cannot see the difference in Cardi's face and think she had a breast job. The rapper of "Money" discovered her assets in a fuchsia and black sequin dress with a very deep neckline that night.

She came with her husband Make up for, which became practical when he grabbed her by the red carpet and inside the party. In one video, one's mother seemed to struggle to keep her breasts in place. He joked about it in an Instagram post, writing: "Baby, my t-tties are still appearing," along with his photo with Offset at the event.

Not impressed by Cardi's seemingly larger breasts, one commented: "Her tits look painful." Another said about the rapper's look that night, "All I can focus on is her solid tits. Who would pay to make her tits look like this?" Someone else added: "And sir … those bread tits are ridiculous."

Cardi and Offset were also among the guests at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The two arrived more than half of the ceremony on Sunday night and missed the red carpet, but still happily posed for the photographers.

The hit creator "Bodak Yellow" surprised with a nude and transparent Mugler dress with draped sleeves adorned with crystal lines designed by Kollin Carter. She supplemented with necklace and personalized earrings Gismondi 1754 with more than 310 carats of white diamonds.

The couple was nominated for the Best Rap Performance category for their "Clout" success, but lost the title at the end. Nipsey Hussle for his collaboration with Roddy ricch Y Hit-boy, "Racks in the middle."