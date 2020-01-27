Can Australia give up its addiction to coal? The | Australia

%MINIFYHTMLcbff18a8e03a4236760ed7f08c78751c11% %MINIFYHTMLcbff18a8e03a4236760ed7f08c78751c12%

"This is coal! Don't be afraid, don't be afraid."

When a prime minister takes a piece of coal in his own parliament as a peculiar way of showing and telling, he can be sure of a couple of things.

One: that coal means a lot to the fortune of the country, and two: there will be some controversy about it.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been a strong advocate of the coal industry, which has been partly responsible for helping Australia's economy avoid a recession for the past 30 years.

But then he also went on vacation while his nation burned, in some of the worst forest fires ever seen.

Now scientists say climate change has helped create conditions for the rapid spread of Australian forest fires. And environmental activists are warning that Australia must reduce its carbon-producing industries, such as coal.

In 2018, the value of Australia's coal exports was $ 46 billion, equivalent to 3.5 percent of nominal gross domestic product or GDP, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The coal industry directly employs a quarter of a million people and many more through support services and related businesses.

But Morrison says that Australia is only responsible for 1.3 percent of global emissions.

However, when considering its export of oil and coal and its population of approximately 24 million people, that means we have a country with 0.3 percent of the world's population, responsible for 5 percent of global emissions of carbon, according to Bloomberg.

And then there is the cost: more than 500 Australians die each year from heat stress alone, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

The institute also says that the financial cost of climate change is expected to increase to $ 26.7 billion each year by 2050, which is what it currently spends on defense.

With a gross debt-to-GDP ratio of only 40 percent, Australia has the power to transform its economy away from fossil fuels, if desired.

Tom Swann, principal investigator of the Australian Institute, tells Al Jazeera that there has been a great change in rhetoric and some of the political positions taken by the Commonwealth of Australia government over the past month, but there has been no change in politics.

"In fact, instead of taking more vigorous measures to reduce emissions and ask for world leadership, this government has, in fact, moved to say things like climate action that includes risk reduction burning, reducing the amount of fuel loads to try to make forest fires less common, less severe. "

Swanson notes: "Unfortunately, climate change is making this hazard reduction more dangerous and more dangerous in Australia. That has really become a distraction from what the main game should be: reducing emissions."

Julien Vincent, Executive Director of Market Forces, says that most people are deeply concerned about the effects of climate change, especially after the last season of the forest fire outbreak.

But he points out that many people are perhaps "less aware,quot; of how their personal investments may be helping to fuel the problem.

"What we do is help change the behavior of financial institutions by giving that sense of power to the people to whom they finally report."

Is Lebanon ready for an IMF rescue?

Protests in Lebanon have been going on for months. On occasion, they have been violent, driven by the economy in crisis and the general disdain for the government.

Now Lebanon can be forced to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the political and economic crisis intensifies. You may also have to reconsider your 23-year monetary relationship with the dollar as your debt becomes unmanageable.

The debt to GDP ratio in Lebanon is 150 percent, the third highest in the world.

Now he has to pay $ 1.2 billion in debt due in March. There was a plan to change them, giving him more time to pay off the debt, but he withdrew after credit rating agencies said Lebanon would be in "selective default."

In total, you need to pay or issue more debt to cover a $ 2.5 billion eurobond this year.

Jad Chaaban, associate professor of economics at the American University of Beirut, said that the devaluation of Lebanon's local currency has raised the prices of many goods.

"It is very difficult for us to obtain an international loan or an international bailout due to the harsh conditions that are generally imposed with such loans, such as increasing indirect taxes, reducing pensions and firing people from the public sector. This, unfortunately, cannot be done. do now ".

Chaaban adds: "The Lebanese population cannot withstand any increase in prices or taxes. People are on the brink of mass poverty, so we cannot come now and reduce their pensions and apply austerity measures that generally dictate such programs. "

Source: Al Jazeera News