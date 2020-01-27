Camila Cabello's after-party Grammys dress makes Shawn Mendes faint

Camila Cabello He attended the post-2020 Grammy Awards party in style.

The 22-year-old singer hit an evening in Los Angeles with a black Versace dress. In fact, the set was a mini-dress version of the appearance on the red carpet at the beginning of the night. She complemented her look with a diamond choker necklace and black heels with straps. Shawn mendes He was also there and put on a pink shirt, a black tie and dark pants.

While Cabello and Mendes did not walk together on the red carpet at the 62nd annual awards ceremony, they did pack on the PDA during the after party. The two rocked songs like Only one direction"Steal my girl,quot; and The murderers& # 39; "Mr. Brightside,quot; while laughing and hugging. They were also seen leaving the party by the hand.

Cabello and Mendes, who first provoked rumors of romance during the summer, were nominated in the category of Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for their "Miss,quot; success. Nevertheless, Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus he ended up taking home the "Old Town Road,quot; trophy.