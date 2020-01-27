Caitlyn Jenner is sincere about the relationship with Kim Kardashian after the transgender revelation

%MINIFYHTML9c9aef7dbb2d495a7e8a99535348a9d811% %MINIFYHTML9c9aef7dbb2d495a7e8a99535348a9d812%

During & # 39; An audience with Caitlyn Jenner & # 39; In England, the Olympic gold medalist remembers the moment when she feared the negative effect of her confession to her stepdaughter.

Caitlyn Jenner he feared his former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian I was "upset" with her after the reality star was caught wearing women's clothes while still living as Bruce Jenner.

The Olympic gold medalist came out as a transgender in 2015 and has spoken in the past about being "trapped" by Kim while exploring her gender identity.

Speaking during "An audience with Caitlyn Jenner" at Brighton Dome in England, the 70-year-old woman explained that she feared the incident would have a negative effect on her relationship with the mother of four.

"The first one I really talked to, even before talking to Brandon, I talked to Kimberly about it," he said, British newspaper Metro reported. "Kimberly is quite curious, and she brought the subject."

"She, at some point, caught me, so I thought it would be better to talk to her."

Remembering to go to Kim's house to talk, he continued: "I told her my stories. I talked to her and I felt very good after she finished, and she was great, it was fine."

"But then, for the next nine months, he never mentioned the subject again. And during those nine months, I thought: & # 39; Oh my God, was I upset about that? & # 39;".

However, Caitlyn revealed that after nine months he decided to address the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star on the subject herself, with the star admitting that she" didn't know how to deal with "her stepfather being transgender because Caitlyn" never talked about it "either.

"I was waiting for him to mention the subject. So he came and went like that, and he saw where it came from, and everything is fine now. We have a great relationship today."