Brother of the terrorist Manchester Arena appears in the court of the United Kingdom | UK news

The youngest brother of the Manchester Arena terrorist appeared in a court in the United Kingdom before his trial for mass murder.

Hashem Abedi was allegedly involved in planning the suicide attack on May 22, 2017.

His brother, Salman Abedi, detonated an explosive vest when music fans came out of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring another 260.

Before the attack, the accused, raised in Manchester, had left Britain and traveled to Libya.

He was arrested in Tripoli and extradited to the United Kingdom in July last year to face 22 counts of murder, a charge for each victim.

Hashem Abedi, now 22, the same age as his brother when he carried out the attack, also faces a single charge of attempted murder, representing all other victims and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

On Monday, he appeared at the Old Bailey in London, the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, for the start of his trial.

The defendant, dressed in a dark blue shirt over a white T-shirt, as well as dark blue jeans and black-framed glasses, only spoke to confirm his identity.

He previously denied all charges against him.

The case, which is due to the last eight weeks, was postponed until Wednesday by the judge.

A jury panel has not yet been selected and it has been sworn to hear the trial, which prosecutor Duncan Penny QC will open later in the week.

The loved ones of the victims may listen to the evidence in Court Two of the Central Criminal Court in London, or through special video links.