Brazil: dozens of people killed when heavy rains cause floods and landslides News from Brazil

In southeastern Brazil, two days of heavy rains in the states of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and Espiritu Santo have caused the worst floods in decades.

Dozens of people have died and thousands have been forced to leave their homes due to the collapse of buildings and landslides.

Manuel Rapalo from Al Jazeera reports from Betim, Brazil.