Brandon Jenner marries his pregnant girlfriend at the court ceremony

Just one day after confirming their commitment, Leah Jenner's ex-husband and Cayley Stoker married their daughter Eva and grandmother Joan as their witnesses.

Brandon Jenner He is a married man once again, after marrying his pregnant girlfriend Cayley Stoker earlier this month (January 2020).

The 38-year-old reality star and singer confirmed to People that he and Cayley, who are expecting twins together, got married at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on January 21 with their four-year-old daughter Eva from their marriage to Leah. , and Cayley's grandmother, Joan. as his witnesses

He also posted a snap of himself in a suit, next to Cayley in a white dress, on his Instagram page, although it is not clear if he took it or not on his big day.

Brandon shared the image to commemorate his new wife's birthday, writing: "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley. I have discovered a new level of happiness thanks to you. You are intelligent, kind, funny, motivated, affectionate and super pregnant." . At this time with our twin babies! I will always appreciate what we have together and I am eager to celebrate each of your birthdays with you from now on. Eva, Onyx and I are incredibly lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you a billion times for loving me as you do. "

The news comes only one day after Brandon confirmed his commitment to Cayley, who announced that they were expecting twins last August (2019), with a post on his Instagram page.

Brandon separated from Leah in 2018, after getting married in 2012.