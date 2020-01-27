Boosie Badazz on the white rapper getting punched for saying the word N: he deserves it

%MINIFYHTML2fe9090251c0e6521283f90c2e7ae43911% %MINIFYHTML2fe9090251c0e6521283f90c2e7ae43912%

In the video that has gone viral since then, William Wolf can be seen saying that the word N directs a rap battle against a black opponent, which leads him to be hit.

Last week, a video went viral when it showed a white rapper named William Wolf being beaten for saying the word N during a rap battle. Now, Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has intervened in the matter and, apparently, did not feel sympathy for William.

In a video interview with TMZ on Saturday, January 25, Boosie was asked about her opinion about the video. "It is probably just a bad situation (for him)," he replied. The Baton Rouge spitter then added that some of his close white friends called him "me ni ** a" before, but he was surely in a different context compared to the context of battle rap.

Boosie continued that in some special circumstances where the word N "means like love." However, when it was used during a battle rap, it was derogatory. Boosie said hitting the white rapper was the right thing to do. "They were supposed to burst it in their shit, they did the right thing," he told the journalist.

In the video that went viral, William spat in his bars surrounded by several people, "I'm not like these other battle rappers / They talk too much / They say I can't say the word N in this battle." He continued to release the words, "My nigga," and before he could finish his bars, his black opponent struck him in the jaw.

Things soon went downhill, with another person trying to prevent things from getting worse than they already were. Meanwhile, William was visibly surprised by what happened.

This is not the first time William addresses the issue of the word N in his rap. Last month, he rapped about it again during his rap battle with TD Berry. "All this dark skin vs light skin s ** t / What was Brown's point in front of the Board of Education today, they discuss and kill each other for a slight difference in pigmentation?" he spit. "But I can't use the word N on the hood / Well, that's new to me."